French kit brand Ekoï launches kit collaboration with Bradley Wiggins

Wiggins says partnership is his 'reintroduction to cycling' and marks the second phase of his life

French kit brand Ekoï has released a collection in collaboration with Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Launched at an event in London last week, the collection pays tribute to the winner of the 2012 Tour de France and decorated Olympian. As well as two different jerseys, one black and one white, the collaboration also includes bib shorts, arm warmers and bidons printed with the logo ‘WGO2.0’.

