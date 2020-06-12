Sir Bradley Wiggins and Le Col introduce new look kit

Long standing collaborators Le Col and Sir Bradley Wiggins have just launched a refresh to the Le Col by Wiggins collection just in time for summer.

First launched in 2018, the Le Col by Wiggins collection takes Le Col’s proven clothing line and adds Sir Brads’ vision as to what cycling kit should look like. It simultaneously pays homage to the kit and heroes of yesteryear and Sir Brad’s own unique fashion stylings. Combining to create kit that manages to both stand out yet retain a classic understated look.

The collection comprises three jerseys that follow Le Col’s differing model ranges, bib shorts, accessories plus a women’s range. For the 2020 summer season it’s just the two main jerseys, the £125 Pro jersey and the £85 Sport, that see a revamp with the remainder carrying over from the previous year.

The new Le Col by Wiggins collection is available from today, more details can be found on Le Col’s website.

Le Col by Wiggins Pro Jersey £125

Unique mix of fabrics for comfort and style

Ergonomic collar

Full length lock down zip and chin guard

Waterproof valuables pocket

Designed by Sir Bradley Wiggins

Bold style inspired by cycling’s past

Pro fit and cut for aerodynamic performance

Available in XS-XXXL

The Pro jersey is a fully form-fitting aero race jersey designed for the fastest riding and racing.

Le Col by Wiggins Sport Jersey £85

Flat locked seams

Full length zip

Zip guard

3 large rear pockets

1 waterproof security pocket

Available in sizes XS-XXXL

The Sport jersey is aimed at keeping you comfortable on long training rides and features a slightly more relaxed fit that the Pro. We rated it really highly when tested recently, with our tester offering this verdict ‘A light and breathable jersey with a comfortable fit which doesn’t flap on the bike but also offers comfort, and room for a large lunch stop! The high pockets to provide plenty of space to stash tools and snacks – though we weren’t fans of the move away from a traditional size and shape.’