Bradley Wiggins announces new book: 'The most honest and personal one I've ever written'

Wiggins's latest autobiography, 'The Chain', will be published on 25 October

Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Nearly 10 years after his retirement, the former Tour de France champion and five-time Olympic gold medallist, Bradley Wiggins, is baring all in his latest autobiography, ‘The Chain’.

The 45-year-old has spent the last six months working on the book, which he has described as "the most honest and personal [one] I've ever written".

Meg Elliot
News Writer

Meg is a news writer for Cycling Weekly. In her time around cycling, Meg is a podcast producer and lover of anything that gets her outside, and moving.

From the Welsh-English borderlands, Meg's first taste of cycling was downhill - she's now learning to love the up, and swapping her full-sus for gravel (for the most part!).

