Bradley Wiggins declared bankrupt - reports
The Tour de France winner was in an Individual Voluntary Arrangement since 2020
Sir Bradley Wiggins has entered bankruptcy, according to a report in The Times on Saturday, after going through financial difficulties with his company.
The former Tour de France champion, who retired in 2016 after a career which saw him win eight Olympic medals, entered an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA), a financial agreement designed to help people pay off creditors and avoid bankruptcy, in 2022. Cycling Weekly revealed in 2022 that his liquidated company owed nearly £1 million to creditors. He is understood to have failed his IVA in January this year.
Wiggins Rights Limited, the company that ran much of Bradley Wiggins’s affairs during his career and which was the parent of the now defunct Team Wiggins, entered liquidation in September 2020. In November last year, liquidators revealed they have yet to be paid any of the £979,953 they claimed from Wiggins in 2022 in part to pay off an outstanding director's loan. Wiggins has previously said he disputes the claim.
In December 2020, not long after his companies entered liquidation, a spokesperson said that Wiggins’s involvement in the companies was "not day to day," and that "this in no way affects Bradley's personal solvency."
According to The Times, Wiggins was declared bankrupt at Lancaster County Court on June 3. Trustees will now be appointed to seize and dispose of Wiggins' remaining assets.
In the liquidators' report dated 19 September 2023, they said: "Unfortunately the joint supervisor has informed creditors… if the breach is not remedied then the IVA may be terminated. In the event the IVA is terminated the director may become subject to bankruptcy proceedings and this would potentially substantially increase the expected timeframe for recovery of the outstanding directors loan account."
They added: "I expect that the termination of the IVA should be confirmed within the next few months."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
When asked for comment in November last year, Wiggins told Cycling Weekly his financial woes had "gone on for a few years now with no apparent end in sight".
He added: "It’s a very historical matter that involves professional negligence from [others] that has left a s**t pile with my name at the front of it to deal with!
"[It] happens to a lot of sportsmen while they’re doing the grafting and on that there'll be a number of legal claims from my lawyers left right and center as a result."
He added that his legal representatives had experienced "a fair amount of difficulty" in accessing documents.
Wiggins was contacted for comment.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Oscar Onley returns to racing after third collarbone break in eight months
Scot makes comeback for dsm-firmenich-Post NL at the Tour de Suisse after training stint at altitude
By Dan Challis Published
-
Tailfin's ecosystem reminds me of Apple's approach: go all-in, and it works
Sam Jones puts their Mini Panniers, Half Frame Bag and Packing Cubes to the test
By Sam Jones Published
-
Bradley Wiggins says he suffered ‘borderline rape’ during three years of 'abuse' by coach
Speaking on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, Wiggins says he now “hates cycling” and only ever used the sport as a distraction
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Bradley Wiggins might not be a TV pundit for much longer: 'I just want a normal job really'
Tour de France champion says that he doesn't still want to be on Eurosport in 10 years, and he thought about being a social worker
By Adam Becket Published
-
CW Live: Chris Froome targets return to 'top level'; UCI tightens ITT rules; Strava responds to price hike criticism; Topless protesters arrested at TDU; Tributes paid to Lieuwe Westra; Scott recalls 'cracking' bikes; Toon Aerts the PE teacher
The latest news in the world of cycling
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Bradley Wiggins: Abuse contributed to making me a great cyclist
The Tour de France winner is part of a new NSPCC campaign to help people spot the signs of child abuse
By Adam Becket Published
-
Is Bradley Wiggins Rubbish on ITV's The Masked Singer? We investigate
The wheely bin character was tipped to be the Olympian by one of the judges on the Saturday night TV show
By Adam Becket Published
-
Bradley Wiggins backs NSPCC campaign for safer sports environments for children
Former Tour de France champion has spoken about abuse he received from a coach before
By Adam Becket Published
-
British Cycling offers Bradley Wiggins 'full support' after allegations of sexual grooming
The governing body has contacted Wiggins after he alleged he was sexually groomed as a 13-year-old
By Ryan Dabbs Published
-
Bradley Wiggins alleges that he was sexually groomed by a coach as a 13-year-old
Former Tour de France winner says that it "impacted" him as an adult after he "buried" it
By Adam Becket Last updated