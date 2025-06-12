'If you think you're suffering you don't have enough problems in your life': Michael Hutchinson puts hard riding into perspective

CW's own Dr Hutch was chatting on our Going Long podcast about his new book, Further

Multiple national champion on the bike and award-winning author Michael Hutchinson writes for CW every week
Dr Hutch: It might be hard, but it ain't suffering
(Image credit: Future)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Cycling and the idea of suffering go hand-in-hand as keenly as cycling and cake.

For many of us there is a great and ironic pleasure to be had in returning from a long ride on a beautiful day and waxing lyrical to spouses, the kids, or just about anyone else who'll listen, about the depths of suffering visited upon us as we indulged in our favourite hobby.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.