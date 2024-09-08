Dr Hutch: 'You can only have so many painful body parts'

Racing for 24 hours is more torment than Zen-like trance

Multiple national champion on the bike and award-winning author Michael Hutchinson writes for CW every week
Multiple national champion on the bike and award-winning author Michael Hutchinson writes for CW every week
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in Features

I rode the National 24-hour Time Trial Championships a couple of weeks back. A few days beforehand, I overheard someone else who has ridden the event talking about it to a mutual friend at another race. “But isn’t it just awful?” the mutual friend asked. “I mean, apart from anything else it must be just incredibly boring.”

Dr Hutch profile
Michael Hutchinson

Michael Hutchinson is a writer, journalist and former professional cyclist. As a rider he won multiple national titles in both Britain and Ireland and competed at the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games. He was a three-time Brompton folding-bike World Champion, and once hit 73 mph riding down a hill in Wales. His Dr Hutch columns appears in every issue of Cycling Weekly magazine

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Michael Hutchinson

Michael Hutchinson is a writer, journalist and former professional cyclist. As a rider he won multiple national titles in both Britain and Ireland and competed at the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games. He was a three-time Brompton folding-bike World Champion, and once hit 73 mph riding down a hill in Wales. His Dr Hutch columns appears in every issue of Cycling Weekly magazine

Latest