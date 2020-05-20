Score 8/10 Pros Relaxed fit

Light, breathable fabric Cons Sleeves ride up

High pockets not to all tastes Price as reviewed: £95

Le Col’s Sport Jersey has long been a mainstay of the brand’s range, and this second iteration has seen some updates – including the use of more pre-dyed material and a lengthening of the sleeves.

This jersey has always been designed to provide a more comfortable and relaxed fit when compared with the more race orientated options within Le Col’s family. With the brand being founded by former pro Yanto Barker, ‘aerofit’ really does mean ‘aerofit’, so pulling on the ‘Sport’ model I was pleased to find the claim rang true.

In a size medium – which is the size I’d usually opt for – I found the jersey provided a relatively tight fit, so that it didn’t flap around on the bike, but with enough give to ensure I was comfortable and never felt the need to breathe in.

A silicone gripper keeps the hem at the waist in place and this was effective, eliminating the chance of any riding up at the back.

The fabric is made up of a Polyester and Elastane mix – at a 94 to 6 per cent ratio. Polyester of course is quick drying and I found a gentle breeze really cut through the light mesh material, offering a cooling effect and keeping me relatively sweat free even in the warm 25ºc temperatures we’ve enjoyed as of late.

Le Col has stitched in three pockets at the rear, with an additional zipped pocket for security. The zipped compartment was a welcome addition – but I was less keen on the height of the rear pockets. These extended much further than I’m accustomed to and I found it strangely jarring when slotting my phone, pump or inner tube into the pocket. It also made fishing around to retrieve small items a bit of a job.

For new riders not already conditioned to expect a traditionally designed pocket, the higher placement could be less of an issue of course and the extra room a bonus.

My second more minor criticism would be that the sleeves, though made from a stretchy material, did ride up on my arms. This isn’t an unusual experience for me and wasn’t a major issue, but could upset those who want their tan lines razor sharp.

The styling is modest and quite understated – I had the grey/white option on test but there’s also Navy/Khaki, Azure/Sky Blue and Navy/Saffron. The Sport II is available in both a men’s and women’s fit – with the same fabric and fit concept applied across both.

Bearing a swing tag of £95, this jersey is clearly a considered purchase. However, it features trickle down tech from some of Le Col’s much more premium lines. Whilst I certainly enjoyed wearing this jersey, and would recommend it, I would also point to the Rapha Core jersey as the winner in a two-up shoot out – largely for its lower price, coming in at £60.

Verdict A light and breathable jersey with a comfortable fit which doesn't flap on the bike but also offers comfort, and room for a large lunch stop! The high pockets to provide plenty of space to stash tools and snacks - though we weren't fans of the move away from a traditional size and shape.

Details

Sizes : XS - 3XL

