You thought the kit was mad? EF Pro Cycling introduce time trial helmet that looks like a duck for Giro d’Italia

EF Pro Cycling have certainly ruffled a few feathers with their one-off Giro d’Italia jersey, swapped in so the team doesn’t clash with the maglia rosa, and their time trial helmet for the Italian Grand Tour is no different.

Team boss Jonathan Vaughters tweeted an image of the team’s POC Tempor TT helmets for the race, which are adorned with a cartoon duck on the top.

The new kit is a collaboration with streetwear brand Palace, who’s duck character features on some of their clothing.

The helmet will be worn on the opening stage one of the Italian Grand Tour, a time trial from Monreale to Palermo, before two further outings in the stage 14 race against the clock and the final stage 21 time trial in Milan.

In a video on EF’s Instagram story unveiling the kit to their Giro squad, the riders are taken aback. “What is this?” laughs Lawson Craddock when he opens the case containing the helmet, before someone else adds “it’s very loud, I mean…we already had a pretty loud kit. I didn’t know it could be topped.”

Lachlan Morton, who will be riding his first-ever Giro d’Italia, is a fan of the new look.

“I reckon EF are going to want to keep it and look like this forever,” he says.

“Do you think people are going to be giving us hate? Deep down it’s just jealousy.”

The jersey will be available to purchase in limited numbers, as well as other assorted merchandise featuring the offbeat design. There is no word, however, on whether the helmet will be offered up for public consumption.

The riders’ bikes will also have a new look, with the Cannondale SuperSix Evo, SystemSix, and Slice bikes featuring a new all-white Palace-inspired design.

Rapha, who’ve been making EF’s kit since 2019, said it collaborated with Palace because of its lack of involvement in cycling and knowledge of its traditions, hoping to make “a team kit quite unlike any other seen in the peloton so far.”