dhb cycling kit is back, at Wiggle and Evans Cycles, and it's already discounted

Wiggle's old own-brand cycling kit appears to have made a return with new kit

cycling bib shorts vs waist shorts
dhb Aeron Women's indoor shorts
Adam Becket
By
published

dhb, the British affordable cycling kit brand formerly sold by Wiggle, appears to have made a return through Evans Cycles.

Quietly, the brand has revived its presence on social media, and on Monday, a YouTube video was posted by Evans which claimed the "all new dhb range had landed". It is "performance cycling wear made to move with you, breathe with you and go the distance" according to Evans.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

