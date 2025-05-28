dhb cycling kit is back, at Wiggle and Evans Cycles, and it's already discounted

dhb, the British affordable cycling kit brand formerly sold by Wiggle, appears to have made a return through Evans Cycles.

Quietly, the brand has revived its presence on social media, and on Monday, a YouTube video was posted by Evans which claimed the "all new dhb range had landed". It is "performance cycling wear made to move with you, breathe with you and go the distance" according to Evans.

One difference appears to be that the initialism now stands for something different - "Don't Hold Back" - as opposed to being simply the initials of its founders. The brand was founded in 2004 as Wiggle's own-brand kit, and was known for its quality and relatively affordable prices.

dhb was acquired by Frasers Group, the owners of Sports Direct and Evans, last year along with the rest of Wiggle Chain Reaction Cycles after it went into administration at the end of 2023. Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles returned in March last year, with new websites.

While old dhb stock continued to be sold by the refreshed Wiggle website over the last year, this is claimed to be an "all new" set of kit. It was first trailed by dhb in an Instagram post last month, after sporadic social media posting in the year since the takeover.

It is already at a discount, though. On Evans Cycles, most is at least 45% off, with many items at half price. For example the dhb Aeron Short Sleeve Jersey is listed as £75, down from £150, while the Aeron Men's Bib Shorts are £80, down from £159.99. It's unclear whether they have ever been sold at full price since being sold on Evans Cycles and the newly revamped Wiggle, however.

There are still bigger discounts to be had on old stock, too, like the Women's Short Sleeve Jersey on Wiggle, which is on sale for just £8, down from £35.

"We believe in the power of sport, whoever you are and whatever your goal. It should be accessible to all; we should be encouraged to push our boundaries and conquer challenges with no limits and unrivalled confidence", dhb's marketing blurb says.