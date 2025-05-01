You can now buy Canyon bikes on Amazon

'Expanding into this space is intended to meet a new consumer on an established platform,' says the German direct-to-consumer brand

U.S. consumers can now shop for Canyon bikes on Amazon.com. The German direct-to-consumer brand, best known for its high-performance machines ridden by stars like Mathieu van der Poel and Kasia Niewiadoma, is expanding beyond its racing roots to reach a broader audience.

This retail move targets casual cyclists and everyday commuters, offering its products through a more accessible, mass-market platform. But don’t expect to see the newest Aeroad or Ultimate here, though. Canyon is keeping its premium models exclusive to its own site. For now, the Amazon storefront features select commuter bikes, e-bikes and mountain bikes only.

