You can now buy Canyon bikes on Amazon

U.S. consumers can now shop for Canyon bikes on Amazon.com. The German direct-to-consumer brand, best known for its high-performance machines ridden by stars like Mathieu van der Poel and Kasia Niewiadoma, is expanding beyond its racing roots to reach a broader audience.

This retail move targets casual cyclists and everyday commuters, offering its products through a more accessible, mass-market platform. But don’t expect to see the newest Aeroad or Ultimate here, though. Canyon is keeping its premium models exclusive to its own site. For now, the Amazon storefront features select commuter bikes, e-bikes and mountain bikes only.

“Canyon’s offering on Amazon.com in the U.S. features entry-level urban and recreational and mountain bikes for casual riders, looking for casual transportation solution,” a Canyon Bicycles spokesperson tells Cycling Weekly. “Expanding into this space is intended to meet a new consumer on an established platform, making cycling more accessible and convenient for everyone.”

The appeal of a mass-market platform lies in its vast and non-endemic reach, but it can come with some risk. In the past, brands like Diamondback and Huffy listed their bikes on Amazon, only to see their image weakened in the eyes of some consumers. By limiting the models offered in its Amazon store, Canyon appears to be safeguarding its brand perception, stating: “[The Amazon offering is] a complement to the premium range only found on Canyon.com, preserving the integrity of our higher-tier product.”

The Canyon Bicycles storefront on Amazon.com (Image credit: Canyon Bicycles)

While the Amazon storefront is geared towards casual riders, the price tags range widely. The 12 available models range from $1,099 for a dirt jumper to $5,599 for the electric version of Canyon’s carbon gravel bike, the Grail:ON CF 7 AXS. But while e-bike and mountain bike riders are well served through the Amazon storefront, road and gravel cyclists will still need to visit Canyon’s own website for access to its popular skinny-tyre offerings.

The Amazon store launch follows several other U.S. market developments for the German brand. In the fall, Canyon announced a service partnership with REI, the nation’s largest outdoor retailer. This collaboration enables Canyon owners to have their bikes serviced at any of REI’s 190 store locations nationwide.

Then this spring, Canyon also used the U.S. as a launching pad for its new customisation programme, “MyCanyon.” The initiative gives buyers greater control over the look and feel of their high-end purchases. During the online ordering process, customers can choose unique hand-painted colourways, select a specific stem length and handlebar width, and choose between top-tier Shimano or SRAM groupsets along with other finishing kit.

This level of customisation is currently exclusive to the U.S. market, but a European launch is expected later this year.