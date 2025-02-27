Canyon offers hand-painted frames and custom builds with the launch of its MyCanyon personalisation service

Canyon has launched 'MyCanyon', a premium customisation program designed to give riders greater control over the look and feel of their bikes.

With this new initiative, customers can personalise their machines in ways previously unavailable from the German brand. The program allows buyers to select unique paint schemes, adjust the bike’s stem length for a better fit, and choose between high-end Shimano and Sram groupsets as well as other finishing kit.

Canyon is introducing a total of 9 new colourways, spread across three collections, including designs from renowned artists such as Felipe Pantone and Elena Salmistraro. This move towards personalisation follows closely on the heels of Canyon’s recent announcement to expand its physical retail presence worldwide.

The question now is whether MyCanyon represents a shift in the company’s direction or simply a refined offering within its existing direct-to-consumer model.

MyCanyon Opus edition Aeroad CFR (Image credit: Canyon)

How does MyCanyon work?

Unlike fully bespoke services such as Trek’s Project One, or custom paint specialists like Fatcreations, MyCanyon operates more like the configuration tools common in the automotive industry. Rather than offering unlimited options, Canyon hopes its system will provide a curated selection of choices with a degree of personalization without introducing overwhelming complexity.

The rollout will first be introduced in the US, reaching European customers later into the summer. More colour options and bike models will be added as we move into 2026.

The screenshot above shows Canyon's new configurator in the flesh. The journey will always start with selecting a paint scheme. (Image credit: Canyon)

At the heart of this custom process is the ability to choose your groupset, though the option is currently limited to Sram Red AXS or Shimano Dura-Ace Di2. Though these are two of the most prestigious electronic groupsets available, it does feel like a thin choice, especially for those looking for lower-cost entry to the MyCanyon scheme.

Similarly, with wheelsets, the choice is either Zipp 454 NSW wheels with Pirelli P-Zero RS tyres or DT Swiss ARC 1100 wheels fitted with Continental GP5000 rubber. Saddle selection is limited to just one brand, with three different Selle Italia models available to help riders find a comfortable match straight from the factory.

Further down the line, customers can choose stem length for the first time. (Image credit: Canyon)

Perhaps the most impactful addition, however, is the long-awaited ability to adjust stem length at the point of sale - hallejulah!

For years, riders purchasing direct from Canyon have faced the frustration of needing to swap out their cockpit setup, which as Canyon doesn't have a network of distributors, has often been a hassle to say the least, and expensive too. Now, MyCanyon allows buyers to shorten their stem by up to 10mm or lengthen it by 20mm, a small but significant step towards better bike fit. While these changes remain relatively modest - likely to avoid complications with hydraulic hose lengths and brake bleeding - this added flexibility is a welcome development.

For those looking to add a truly personal touch, Canyon has even included the option to have a name sticker applied to the bike before it leaves the factory. It’s a minor detail, but for many riders, these little touches go a long way.

Fabrio, Mano, and Opus

Canyon has structured MyCanyon into three distinct design categories, each offering a different level of personalization and artistic influence.

As you might expect, the collections also offer different levels of paint complexity and price tags to match.

Fabrio

Image 1 of 3 The Fabrio collection features iridescent decals which change in different lighting. (Image credit: Canyon) (Image credit: Canyon) (Image credit: Canyon)

The first collection, Fabrio, takes inspiration from astronomy and introduces three cosmic-themed paint schemes. These designs serve as an entry point into Canyon’s vision of co-creation, where riders can enjoy a slightly more spicy paint job than is available on the stock bikes.

The Fabrio collection bikes will come at a $500/£500 price hike compared to the standard bikes, and are still factory-painted.

Mano

Image 1 of 4 The Mano collection is hand-painted making each frame slightly different. (Image credit: Canyon) (Image credit: Canyon) (Image credit: Canyon) (Image credit: Canyon)

For those wanting a bit more creative control, the Mano collection steps things up. Featuring eight different frameset designs, this range allows customers to modify secondary colours, offering a subtle but noticeable degree of personalization. It’s not a full custom paint job, but it does allow riders to put their own stamp on their new bike.

A surcharge of $700/£700 will be added to the Mano collection bikes, compared to the standard models, and are hand-painted.

Opus

Felipe Pantone's Aeroad goes through a four layer painting process. (Image credit: Canyon)

At the top end of the spectrum, you have the all singing all dancing Opus collection, which is said to merge high-performance cycling with contemporary art.

By far and away the most premium of all the bikes, the Opus designs have been developed with renowned artists, and use far more intricate painting techniques. Felipe Pantone, known for his bold use of gradients and kinetic energy, has applied his signature digital-inspired style to the Aeroad CFR, creating a paint scheme that shifts with movement and light.

MVDP's pick, Elena Salmistaro's Aeroad CFR is by far the most colourful in the range. (Image credit: Canyon)

Meanwhile, Italian designer Elena Salmistraro, whose work has graced global brands such as Nike and Disney, has crafted a vibrant, intricately patterned version of the Aeroad CFR. This striking design will be seen in action under Mathieu van der Poel in select races this year.

It's hardly surprising that the Opus edition bikes are more premium and demand a higher price tag. Opus edition bikes will cost $1500/£1500 more than a standard bike. They are, of course, hand-painted, which also means the multiple layers of paint will add an unspecified weight penalty.

How custom is MyCanyon?

While MyCanyon is a step towards greater personalisation, it’s important to recognise that it isn’t a truly groundbreaking shift in the cycling industry. Many brands already offer similar configuration options, and Canyon’s approach remains somewhat constrained compared to full custom builds.

If you needed proof that the artists were hands on in the design process, there you have it! (Image credit: Canyon)

The available choices, while premium, are limited to high-end Shimano and Sram groupsets, with no mid-tier options currently offered. Wheelset selection is similarly narrow, with just two configurations available, making it unclear whether the program will expand in the future. Adjustments to cockpit setup, although significant for Canyon customers, are still relatively minor in the grand scheme of custom bike fitting. Though coupled with Canyon's adjustable Pace Bar width, Canyon certainly offers more fit choices than other big names on the market for a given price.

However, for many riders, these refinements represent a meaningful improvement over Canyon’s previous one-size-fits-all approach. The ability to dial in stem length at the point of purchase is particularly valuable, eliminating the need for aftermarket adjustments and making it easier to get the perfect fit straight from the box. When combined with the striking new paint schemes and artistic collaborations, MyCanyon brings an extra level of personality and exclusivity to Canyon’s range.

A change of business model?

(Image credit: Canyon)

MyCanyon isn’t a radical departure from Canyon’s existing business model, but it does signal a shift towards greater personalization in direct-to-consumer bike sales. By offering a more tailored experience, while maintaining its streamlined online ordering system, Canyon is moving in a direction that gives customers more control without overcomplicating the buying process. However, this does come at a price.

No, it's not extortionate, particularly when you compare its paint jobs to Trek's Project One models, some of which cost over £2,500, but what it does do is bring Canyon's pricing into the realm of most major bike brands. An Opus edition Aeroad CFR will set you back £11,250. All of a sudden that's much closer to a Pinarello or Specialized, even if you are getting more choice for your money.

For riders looking for a unique aesthetic, top-tier performance, and some degree of fit customisation, MyCanyon is an exciting step forward. However, those in search of a fully bespoke experience - where every component, paint detail, and frame specification is custom - may find themselves turning to alternative brands.

That said, this is just the beginning. Canyon hopes to expand the program into 2026 with more framesets, and lower-tier CF SLX bike lines, which would be welcome.