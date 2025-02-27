Canyon offers hand-painted frames and custom builds with the launch of its MyCanyon personalisation service

MyCanyon customers can 'co-create' their bikes right down to stem length. Finally!

An artist is shown looking back at a Canyon Aeroad with a white background
(Image credit: Canyon)
Jump to category:
Joe Baker
By
published

Canyon has launched 'MyCanyon', a premium customisation program designed to give riders greater control over the look and feel of their bikes.

With this new initiative, customers can personalise their machines in ways previously unavailable from the German brand. The program allows buyers to select unique paint schemes, adjust the bike’s stem length for a better fit, and choose between high-end Shimano and Sram groupsets as well as other finishing kit.

Image 1 of 3
A canyon bike is shown side on cropped in on the handlebar
The Fabrio collection features iridescent decals which change in different lighting.(Image credit: Canyon)
Image 1 of 4
A Canyon Aeroad is shown up close to the handlebar
The Mano collection is hand-painted making each frame slightly different.(Image credit: Canyon)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1