Canyon almost quadruples bricks and mortar stores, including sites in London and Sheffield in a bid to improve customer experience

For the first time in the UK, customers will be able to try Canyon before they buy

A bike shop courtyard is shown with many cyclists standing outside of it
(Image credit: Canyon)
Joe Baker
By
published

Canyon has announced the launch of two new 'Customer Experience Locations' in the UK, a move that will finally allow Canyon customers to try before they buy in the United Kingdom.

The German brand has partnered with Mokolo in South London, and Veloroo in Sheffield, bringing hubs to the north and south of the UK for sales and servicing Canyon products.

Joe Baker
Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

