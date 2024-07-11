Canyon steps up to take on the accessories market, starting with its new Canyon Tempr CFR shoe collection

New shoes get the CFR billing, but will Canyon expand into other accessories?

Canyon Tempr CFR shoes
(Image credit: Canyon)
Paul Norman
By ,
published

Canyon has launched its own range of premium cycling footwear, taking aim at the likes of Specialized and Trek with options for road and gravel riders. 

The Canyon Tempr shoes get the brand’s premium CFR billing, as applied to its top spec bikes, signifying Canyon Factory Racing.

Paul Norman
Paul Norman

Paul started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2015, covering cycling tech, new bikes and product testing. Since then, he’s reviewed hundreds of bikes and thousands of other pieces of cycling equipment for the magazine and the Cycling Weekly website.

He’s been cycling for a lot longer than that though and his travels by bike have taken him all around Europe and to California. He’s been riding gravel since before gravel bikes existed too, riding a cyclocross bike through the Chilterns and along the South Downs.

