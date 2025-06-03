'Another challenging year for the bicycle industry' - Canyon owner reports €38 million loss

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert financial report also indicates that its investment in the company fell by 43% last year

Detail of the downtube and bottle cages on the Canyon Grail CF SL AXS gravel bike
(Image credit: Future)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Bike manufacturer Canyon suffered a net loss of €38 million (£32m/$43m) in 2024, with owner GBL reporting a 43% fall in the value of its investment from 2023 to 2024.

GBL (Groupe Bruxelles Lambert) reported in its 2024 financial statement that: "Canyon’s sales and profitability were impacted by increased discounting across the sector and quality issues in certain electric mountain bike models, forcing Canyon to temporarily suspend sales of these models. Canyon is addressing the situation with the utmost urgency and expects to resolve the issue by Q2 2025.”

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.