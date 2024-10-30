Canyon partners up with major US retailer to offer bike servicing

More than 190 bike shops will be signed up as Authorized Service Partners by 2025

A Canyon bike being serviced at an REI shop
(Image credit: REI)
Adam Becket
By
published

Canyon have teamed up with one of the biggest chains of bike retailers in the US, REI, to offer in-store servicing, it was announced on Thursday.

The German direct-to-consumer brand is joining up with the biggest specialty outdoor retailer and consumer cooperative as an Authorized Service Partner (ASP), offering Canyon owners more service options.

News editor

