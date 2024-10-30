Canyon partners up with major US retailer to offer bike servicing
More than 190 bike shops will be signed up as Authorized Service Partners by 2025
Canyon have teamed up with one of the biggest chains of bike retailers in the US, REI, to offer in-store servicing, it was announced on Thursday.
The German direct-to-consumer brand is joining up with the biggest specialty outdoor retailer and consumer cooperative as an Authorized Service Partner (ASP), offering Canyon owners more service options.
While you will still only be able to buy a Canyon bike online, you will soon be able to pop into your local REI for help with any mechanical issues, or just general servicing.
The scheme is open already at selected REI stores in Southern California, Denver, and Washington DC, but by 2025, more than 190 shops across the US will be certified ASPs for Canyon.
"At Canyon, we are committed to providing exceptional experiences throughout the customer journey," Jaclyn Mayer, Canyon’s Senior Director of Customer Experience, said in a press release. "Working with REI allows us to dramatically expand our service ecosystem, making it easier than ever for our US customers to access high-quality maintenance, service, repairs and small parts.”
“REI is excited to welcome Canyon service into the co-op, a brand renowned for its innovative and high-performance bikes,” Alicia Applegate, REI general manager for action sports, added. “This collaboration allows us to further elevate our industry-leading shop service benefits to our members and provide Canyon bike owners with exceptional service.”
If you are an REI member, you get 20% off the cost of servicing your Canyon; it costs just $30 to sign up. REI therefore hope the ASP deal will attract new customers to their stores, and also build ties with cycling communities. Canyon,meanwhile, have teamed up with the retailer to help deliver a "world-class customer experience", the brand said.
Customers will benefit from increased local service coverage, expert mechanic services, as well as seamless process integration, the press release from REI said.
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.
Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.
