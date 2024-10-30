Canyon partners up with major US retailer to offer bike servicing

Canyon have teamed up with one of the biggest chains of bike retailers in the US, REI, to offer in-store servicing, it was announced on Thursday.

The German direct-to-consumer brand is joining up with the biggest specialty outdoor retailer and consumer cooperative as an Authorized Service Partner (ASP), offering Canyon owners more service options.

While you will still only be able to buy a Canyon bike online, you will soon be able to pop into your local REI for help with any mechanical issues, or just general servicing.

The scheme is open already at selected REI stores in Southern California, Denver, and Washington DC, but by 2025, more than 190 shops across the US will be certified ASPs for Canyon.

"At Canyon, we are committed to providing exceptional experiences throughout the customer journey," Jaclyn Mayer, Canyon’s Senior Director of Customer Experience, said in a press release. "Working with REI allows us to dramatically expand our service ecosystem, making it easier than ever for our US customers to access high-quality maintenance, service, repairs and small parts.”

“REI is excited to welcome Canyon service into the co-op, a brand renowned for its innovative and high-performance bikes,” Alicia Applegate, REI general manager for action sports, added. “This collaboration allows us to further elevate our industry-leading shop service benefits to our members and provide Canyon bike owners with exceptional service.”

If you are an REI member, you get 20% off the cost of servicing your Canyon; it costs just $30 to sign up. REI therefore hope the ASP deal will attract new customers to their stores, and also build ties with cycling communities. Canyon,meanwhile, have teamed up with the retailer to help deliver a "world-class customer experience", the brand said.

Customers will benefit from increased local service coverage, expert mechanic services, as well as seamless process integration, the press release from REI said.