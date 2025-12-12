'I'm a collateral victim' – Lotto-Intermarché merger leaves nine riders potentially out of work, while others have already retired

The final confirmation of the merger between pro cycling teams Lotto and Intermarché-Wanty was heralded as a "new chapter in international cycling" this week, however, there is a human cost to the decision.

The "unification of two historic Belgian teams", which stretched out over months, has created a squad of 30 riders as Lotto-Intermarché. The lengthy process forced riders into a rush to find new teams for 2026 or retire, with some left in the lurch.

Eight riders moved from the now non-existent Intermarché-Wanty to the new team, while 16 remained from Lotto; the remaining six came mainly from the Lotto or Intermarché development squads.

However, two Lotto and seven Intermarché pros are still listed on PCS as being without contracts for next season: Jarne Van De Paar and Logan Currie from Lotto, and Dion Smith, Louis Barré, Gijs Van Hoecke, Kobe Goossens, Kamiel Bonneu, Kevin Colleoni and Gerben Kuypers from Intermarché. This is not definitive, with some possibly already finding places for next season, although it won't be with Lotto-Intermarché, and it isn't confirmed.

A further six from both teams retired, while 10 riders from Intermarché's closing Wanty-Nippo-ReUz development squad have no team for next year announced.

It was always certain the better-known riders would find lifeboats away from the merger; Biniam Girmay, for example, moved to NSN Cycling from Intermarché, while Alec Segaert moved to Bahrain Victorious from Lotto. However, there are still riders without jobs moving forwards. That's also without fully understanding the staffing losses, with coaches, mechanics, cooks, soigneurs and others likely missing out on spots. Two does not go into one.

Twenty-six-year-old Tom Paquot, who spent the last three season with Intermarché's WorldTour team, decided to retire. He explained a bit more about his situation in an interview with RTBF: "As soon as the first rumours surfaced in July, I made contact. But the collapse of Arkéa-B&B Hotels and Wagner Bazin-WB really complicated my search. As the weeks went by, the number of riders on the market increased.

"And then there's another problem: I'm a domestique, a very good domestique, but not a leader, and there are tons of domestiques of my style and calibre who are available.

Paquot went on to describe himself as a a "collateral victim" of the merger. "Restructuring happens in every professional sector. You have to know how to adapt and move forward," he said.

"Starting next year there will be no more numbers pinned to my back," he added on Instagram. "A chapter comes to an end, and even if it tightens my heart a little, it's time to turn the page. My story as a professional cyclist ends here."

Paquot is not alone. Lotto rider Jonas Gregaard also stepped off the bike, writing: "Choosing to retire hasn’t been easy, but it’s the right decision for many reasons. Cycling demands everything, and right now I need to give something back to myself."

The new Lotto-Intermarché team will race on the men's WorldTour next season, while there is also a women's ProTeam.

Jean-François Bourlart, the new team's general manager, said this week: "Today, thanks to the unification of two historic Belgian teams, a new chapter begins in international cycling. In recent months we have worked very hard behind the scenes to build a solid project, based on the foundations of Lotto Cycling Team and Intermarché-Wanty. We are pleased that the UCI places its confidence in us for the next three years to make this project succeed."