'Sometimes you have to embrace change' – Biniam Girmay confirmed to be leaving Intermarché-Wanty, expected to sign for NSN Cycling

Biniam Girmay has terminated his contract early with Intermarché-Wanty ahead of an expected deal with NSN Cycling, the team formerly known as Israel-Premier Tech.

The Eritrean sprinter, a three-time Tour de France stage winner, had a contract with the Belgian team which ran until 2028, but amid the Lotto-Intermarché merger, has been allowed to leave.

“It has been a wonderful journey for me with Intermarché-Wanty," Girmay said in a statement. "I am still grateful for the belief they showed in me five years ago and for giving me the chance to become a World Tour rider.

"Over these years, we built a strong bond based on mutual trust and grew together, step by step, from a lower profile to the top level of world cycling. Along the way, we worked hard and pushed each other to keep improving. We achieved great things and showed what is possible when everyone is aligned.

"I truly enjoyed working with this team — the riders, the staff, and the management — everyone contributed something important. At times, we have to embrace change. Now it is time for a new chapter, I want to thank everyone at Intermarché-Wanty for the past five seasons."

After joining the team in 2021 from DELKO, Girmay became the first black African man to win a Grand Tour stage at the Giro d'Italia in 2022, and went on to become the first African male to win the green jersey at the Tour in 2024, when he won three stages. He also made history by winning Gent-Wevelgem in 2022.

He is now expected to move to NSN Cycling, although the deal is yet to be confirmed. The new entity was created last week after the Israel-Premier Tech licence was bought. The squad is expected to be at WorldTour level next year.

"I look back on many happy and memorable moments with Biniam," Jean-François Bourlart, Intermarché's CEO, said. "We are proud of the journey we shared, where we helped transform this immense talent into a key figure in world cycling. Naturally, some moments will remain forever etched in memory, such as his medal at the U23 World Championships in Leuven, his victories at Gent-Wevelgem and the Giro d’Italia.

"The win at the Circuit Franco-Belge, in front of our partners and just a stone’s throw from our Service Course, was also a highlight. And then that victory in Turin, our first on the Tour de France, and the green jersey in Nice – these are moments forever marked in our history. Yekenyeley, Biniam!"