'Our expectation is that the team will move to a new name' – Israel team sponsor Premier Tech latest to call for a name change

Co-title-sponsor follows demands from Factor for a team rebrand, following Vuelta protests

Israel-Premier Tech at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

The pressure on the Israel-Premier Tech team is mounting, with co-title-sponsor Premier Tech joining calls for the team to change its name.

Earlier this week, bike sponsor Factor said that without a name change, its relationship with the team could not continue.

The team has also taken heat from external sources, with next year's Tour de France Grand Départ host Barcelona and Vuelta host the Canary Islands both saying they do not want Israel-Premier Tech to participate. In addition, the early-season O Gran Camiño stage race in Spain has said the team will not be invited.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1