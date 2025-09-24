'Our expectation is that the team will move to a new name' – Israel team sponsor Premier Tech latest to call for a name change

The pressure on the Israel-Premier Tech team is mounting, with co-title-sponsor Premier Tech joining calls for the team to change its name.

Earlier this week, bike sponsor Factor said that without a name change, its relationship with the team could not continue.

Now, reports Radio Canada, Premier Tech has put out a very similar message, saying: "The current situation with the team name is no longer sustainable."

The calls follow the protests that took place at the Vuelta a España earlier this month, where pro-Palestine demonstrators caused the early cancellation of the final stage and the shortening of others too. These included 8km taken off stage 16 to Mos, and no winner declared for stage 11 due to protesters at the finish line, with GC times taken with 3km to go.

The events called into question Spain's ability to host major sporting events, said the UCI after the race.

The wider statement from Premier Tech, a global operation offering waste water management, fertilizers and recycling among other things, was published on the Radio Canada website and read as follows: "We are sensitive and attentive to the situation on the international scene, which has evolved considerably since our arrival on the World Tour in 2017.

"However, the current situation regarding the team name is no longer sustainable to achieve our goal, which is the very reason for our involvement in cycling.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Our expectation is that the team will move to a new name that excludes the term Israel, and that it will adopt a new identity and brand image."

In response, the Israel-Premier Tech team offered the following brief statement: "The team is currently in the planning phase for 2026 team branding and will communicate any potential changes in due course."

Although the team has no official links to the Israeli government, its co-owner Sylvan Adams has previously called himself a "self-appointed ambassador-at-large for Israel".

The Israel-Premier Tech squad includes a significant British and North American contingent, including the crash-hit Chris Froome, Ethan Vernon, Vuelta young rider classification winner Matthew Riccitello and Michael Woods, who retires at the end of this season.

The team has also taken heat from external sources, with next year's Tour de France Grand Départ host Barcelona and Vuelta host the Canary Islands both saying they do not want Israel-Premier Tech to participate. In addition, the early-season O Gran Camiño stage race in Spain has said the team will not be invited.