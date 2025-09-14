Jonas Vingegaard wins Vuelta a España as protests curtail final stage in Madrid

Dane wins third Grand Tour of his career, but celebrations dampened as thousands of activists cause cancellation of stage 21

Vuelta Peloton stage 21 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Challis's avatar
By
published

Jonas Vingegaard has been confirmed as the winner of the 2025 Vuelta a España after major protests forced the stoppage of the final stage of the race in Madrid.

It had been feared that activists would seek to disrupt the race on the final day of a race that has been impacted by several days of demonstrations against the inclusion of the Israel-Premier Tech team as Israel's military action in Gaza continues.

Close to 2,000 police and Guardia Civil officers were reported to have been drafted into the Spanish capital for the finale, in what’s the biggest security operation seen in Madrid since it hosted a NATO summit in 2022.

With 58km to go, around 20 protesters blocked the road as the peloton entered the final circuit, disturbing the back-half of the peloton. The whole peloton then stopped with the commissaire’s car to discuss the situation.

almeida, vingegaard and pidcock stage 21 2025 vuelta

The 2025 Vuelta podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

General Classification after stage 21

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, in 72:53:57
2. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +1:16
3. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling, +3:11
4. Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +3:41
5. Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech, +5:551
6. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +7:23
7. Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +7:45
8. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +7:50
9. Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious, +9:48
10. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +12:16

