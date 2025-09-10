Vuelta a España stage 18 time trial shortened for 'greater protection' amid protests

The organisers of the Vuelta a España have decided to shorten stage 18's time trial to 12.2km amid security concerns about protests.

Thursday's race against the clock, set to take place in Valladolid, was originally scheduled to be 27.2km.

According to L'Équipe, the Vuelta organisers had already sought extra security measures for the stage, where 300 officers, in uniform and plain clothes, and 150 security guards are expected be deployed, as pro-Palestine protests continue to affect the race.

A statement from the Vuelta released on Wednesday evening read: "With the aim of ensuring greater protection for the stage, the organisers of La Vuelta, in coordination with Valladolid City Council and following consultation with the College of Commissaires, have decided that tomorrow's time trial will be contested over a 12.2-kilometre route with the start and finish remaining as originally planned."

Pro-Palestine demonstrations have impacted this edition of the Vuelta numerous times, with activists calling for the withdrawal of Isreal-Premier Tech, a team with no official links to the Israeli government, but whose co-owner Sylvan Adams has called himself a "self-appointed ambassador-at-large for Israel".

During stage five's team time trial, protestors waving Palestine flags halted some of Israel-Premier Tech's riders. Stage 11 in Bilbao was then stopped with 3km to go, with no winner awarded, due to protestors blocking the road, while stage 16's finish line was changed mid-race to the 8km-to-go banner.

Speaking after the curtailed stage 16, the Vuelta's director, Javier Guillén, insisted the race will continue to its finish in Madrid on Sunday with "no Plan B".

“The main message I want to share with you today is that we are going to continue with La Vuelta,” Guillén told reporters. "Of course, it's terrible what is happening, and what we all want is peace. But everybody has their own space, and we want to protect ours, which is the Vuelta.”

Ahead of stage 17, won by Guilio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) riders at the Vuelta met and voted to continue racing. They did not, however, rule out abandoning the race if they face further disruptions.

"The riders voted by a majority to stop in case of a new problem. They will then decide whether to continue or to end the event," Pascal Chanteur, vice-president of the CPA rider's union, said.

The Spanish cycling federation, the RFEC, expressed its "utmost respect" on Tuesday with "those who are peacefully demonstrating" at the race.

"[The federation] also asks all those who demonstrate along the route of the race to do so peacefully, without hindering the progress of the competition and with the utmost care for the riders," a statement read.

Stage 18's time trial is due to begin at 14:35 local time in Valladolid (13:35 UK time).