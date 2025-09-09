Egan Bernal claims victory on Vuelta a España stage 16 cut short by protests

Colombian takes first Grand Tour stage win since horror crash in 2022

There was no triumphant welcome for Egan Bernal's first Grand Tour stage victory since his almost career-ending crash in early 2022. Instead, only a handful of fans and security guards were there to watch the Ineos Grenadiers rider win on day 16 of the Vuelta a España, which finished beneath the 8km-to-go-barrier.

The decision was made to curtail the stage mid-race due to protests at the summit of the final climb. As has become a common sight at this year's Vuelta, pro-Palestine protestors lined the final 3km of the route, which was scheduled to finish atop the Castro de Herville.

