I had a 95 per cent chance of becoming paraplegic: Egan Bernal releases first statement since crash
The Colombian remains in the ICU awaiting further surgery
Egan Bernal has spoken publicly for the first time since his crash.
The 25-year-old suffered multiple fractures and a punctured lung after a collision with a bus that had pulled over. Bernal was subsequently rushed to hospital and underwent several surgeries, including one to stabilise his fractured vertebrae.
The Colombian has now revealed there was a high chance his accident would leave him without the use of his legs had it not been for the medical attention he received.
"Having had a 95 per cent chance of becoming a paraplegic and nearly losing my life doing what I love to do most," Bernal wrote on Twitter.
>>> 'We have protocols in place to the aid of everyone': Team DSM sports director delivers impassioned response to claims of team being overly strict
"Today I want to thank God, La Sabadana hospital and all their specialists for doing the impossible, my family, and all of you for your wishes."
The road to recovery starts with a 👌We're so happy to share this from @Eganbernal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g8FMytzPg5January 28, 2022
Bernal remains in the intensive care unit, where he has been since arriving at the hospital but is remaining hopeful his condition will continue to improve.
"I'm still in the ICU waiting for more surgeries but trusting in God everything will be fine," he said.
In total, Bernal suffered fractures in his vertebrae, right femur, patella and ribs, as well as suffering chest trauma and a punctured lung.
"The treatment plan has focused on pain management and taking new diagnostic control images, which confirm the excellent result of spinal surgery. On the other hand, the lungs have re-expanded adequately," the Clinica Universidad de la Sabana in Bogotá said, before adding, "we have initiated nutritional support together with the intervention of our rehabilitation service."
"My happiness can be compared to what I felt 25 years ago because I felt that my son was born again," added Bernal's mother, Flor Marina, after the initial successful surgeries.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Tom Pidcock’s new Pinarello Crossista F unveiled for Sunday’s cyclocross World Championships
The bike the Brit will ride in his bid to add the elite men's rainbow jersey to his collection
By Simon Smythe • Published
-
Updated Highway Code launches to bring 'rules into 21st century'
Active travel and cycling charities welcome changes that come into place in the UK from Saturday
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Egan Bernal remains in a 'favourable' condition in hospital after 'excellent spinal surgery result'; mother says 'I felt my son was born again'
The Ineos Grenadiers rider has progressed through the first, most critical 72 hours well
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers release update on Egan Bernal: multiple fractures confirmed as he remains in ICU
The Colombian has undergone two successful surgeries
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Egan Bernal taken to hospital after training accident in Colombia
The Ineos rider is said to be in a stable condition and undergoing further assessment
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Egan Bernal signs five-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers
The new contract will keep the Colombian at the team until the end of 2026
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Egan Bernal would rather win Vuelta a España than another Tour de France - but will obey team orders
Giro d'Italia champion says Ineos Grenadiers want him to ride Tour
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'The country believes in him again': View from Colombia on whether Egan Bernal can win 2022 Tour de France
Bernal won the Tour in 2019 but didn't race in the 2021 edition
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Egan Bernal pays tribute 13-year-old fan killed by truck while cycling
Julián Gómez, who became famous after cameras caught him crying as Bernal won the Tour de France, died after being hit by a truck in Colombia
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Egan Bernal meets Pope Francis: 'It's the most beautiful experience in my life'
The Giro d'Italia winner joins Peter Sagan in gifting the Pope a bike
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published