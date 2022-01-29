I had a 95 per cent chance of becoming paraplegic: Egan Bernal releases first statement since crash

Egan Bernal has spoken publicly for the first time since his crash.

The 25-year-old suffered multiple fractures and a punctured lung after a collision with a bus that had pulled over. Bernal was subsequently rushed to hospital and underwent several surgeries, including one to stabilise his fractured vertebrae.

The Colombian has now revealed there was a high chance his accident would leave him without the use of his legs had it not been for the medical attention he received.

"Having had a 95 per cent chance of becoming a paraplegic and nearly losing my life doing what I love to do most," Bernal wrote on Twitter.

"Today I want to thank God, La Sabadana hospital and all their specialists for doing the impossible, my family, and all of you for your wishes."

Bernal remains in the intensive care unit, where he has been since arriving at the hospital but is remaining hopeful his condition will continue to improve.

"I'm still in the ICU waiting for more surgeries but trusting in God everything will be fine," he said.

In total, Bernal suffered fractures in his vertebrae, right femur, patella and ribs, as well as suffering chest trauma and a punctured lung.

"The treatment plan has focused on pain management and taking new diagnostic control images, which confirm the excellent result of spinal surgery. On the other hand, the lungs have re-expanded adequately," the Clinica Universidad de la Sabana in Bogotá said, before adding, "we have initiated nutritional support together with the intervention of our rehabilitation service."

"My happiness can be compared to what I felt 25 years ago because I felt that my son was born again," added Bernal's mother, Flor Marina, after the initial successful surgeries.