Israel-Premier Tech remove ‘Israel’ from team kit for remainder of Vuelta after pro-Palestine protests

After the escalation of pro-Palestine protests this week at La Vuelta a España, the Israel-Premier Tech team have removed the word ‘Israel’ from their jerseys for the remainder of the race.

Contrary to rumours that the team name could also be adjusted, the squad will continue to be called Israel-Premier Tech, with the team insistent that there are no plans to drop ‘Israel’.

The previous day, Intermarché-Wanty rider Simone Petilli was injured after protestors blocked the road in front of the peloton. Earlier in the race, protestors blocked the team during the team time trial.

With further protests halting the breakaway at the foot of the Angliru on stage 13 on Friday, the team has decided to make the kit change. The word ‘Israel’ had already been removed from the team’s vehicles and casual clothing, and riders had been issued with blank training kits for their safety last year.

"In the interest of prioritising the safety of our riders and the entire peloton, in light of the dangerous nature of some protests at La Vuelta, Israel – Premier Tech has issued riders with team monogram-branded kit for the remainder of the race,” the statement read.

“The team name remains Israel – Premier Tech but the monogram kit now aligns with the branding decisions we have previously adopted for our vehicles and casual clothing.”

