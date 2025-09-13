Jonas Vingegaard closes on first Vuelta title after soloing to victory at Bola del Mundo summit

Tom Pidcock rides bravely to hold third place as Matthew Riccitello snatches the white jersey from Giulio Pellizzari

Jonas Vingegaard celebrates victory at the Bola del Mundo
Jonas Vingegaard celebrates victory at the Bola del Mundo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
last updated

Jonas Vingegaard cleared the last major hurdle in his quest to win a first Vuelta a España title when he won the critical mountain stage to the Bola del Mundo summit. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider finished 11 seconds clear of teammate Sepp Kuss to extend his overall advantage on main rival João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) to a minute and 16 seconds ahead of Sunday's final stage into Madrid.

Having first tracked rival João Almeida on the early pitches of the super steep concrete road that rose sharply towards the TV masts at the finish, Vingegaard then followed an attack by Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe). With 1,200 very acute metres remaining, Vingegaard made his move, accelerating past the Australian and immediately getting a gap on the other GC favorites.

Hindley took third, but was only just ahead of Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who retained third and second place on GC, respectively.

"I wouldn't say that I was feeling comfortable in the pace that João and then Jai were doing, but at least I felt like that I was not on my limit," he added. "So I felt that I had a good chance of winning the stage.

"At one point I just decided that I was going to try. Then I immediately got a gap. The last few hundred metres were incredibly hard, and I almost went into the barrier – a small mistake on my part," he said.

"We had to try today, we had nothing to lose," he said of the huge effort made by his UAE team. "The idea was to make it as fast as we could, to make the stage as hard as we could. Unfortunately, I've been sick this week, so the feeling was not the best. But we still tried and I think that's what matters. Congrats to Jonas. He was super strong, and I think it’s not too bad being behind him."

The inevitable flurry of attacks from the start saw the Ineos Grenadiers in the thick of the action, with the British team’s riders determined to launch Egan Bernal into the breakaway. They managed this on the early slopes of the opening third-category climb, but the attacks kept coming from behind and the Colombian was soon reeled in.

Eventually, 35 riders came together at the front, although UAE weren’t keen to allow them much of a lead. Lidl-Trek had a quartet up front, and Carlos Verona, Mads Pedersen and Julien Bernard set about doing all they could to provide their climber Ciccone with a potential stage-winning advantage.

On the third climb, the second-category Alto del León, the break’s lead reached a maximum of one minute 30 seconds, as Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe pitched in to help UAE with the pace-making in the bunch. Next up was the first passage over the Alto de Navacerrada, a first-category test for this initial ascent of the climb that's also the launch pad for the super-category Bola del Mundo.

VUELTA A ESPAÑA STAGE 20: ROBLEDO DE CHAVELA > BOLA DEL MUNDO (159KM)

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, in 3:56:23
2. Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +11s
3. Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +13s
4. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling, +18s
5. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +22s
6. Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech, +24s
7. Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +47s
8. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek, +1:11
9. Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, +1:22
10. Finlay Pickering (GBr) Bahrain Victorious, +1:30

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, in 72:53:57
2. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +1:16
3. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling, +3:11
4. Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +3:41
5. Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech, +5:551
6. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +7:23
7. Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +7:45
8. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +7:50
9. Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious, +9:48
10. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +12:16

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1