Tadej Pogačar 'vastly superior' to Eddy Merckx, says retiring WorldTour star – for reasons you might not have thought of

There is little doubt in Michael Woods's mind who is best between the Cannibal and Pogi

Eddy Merckx applauds Tadej Pogacar, as the Slovenian receives the yellow jersey at the end of stage 19 of the Tour de France 2021
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

For years cycling fans have sought to compare the rider of the moment to the great Eddy Merckx – the 500-victory 'Cannibal' who ruled the sport in the early 1970s.

Despite the comparisons, very few riders have filled more than a small part of the massive impression Merckx made on the sport – until Tadej Pogačar.

There is no doubt in his mind that Pogačar is the best rider who ever lived, Michael Woods told Cycling Weekly last week.

"Merckx was competing when there were only four billion people on the planet," he said. "And only four countries were good at it… and there were guys he was racing against who were still working.

These days, that figure of four billion has grown – slightly alarmingly in such as short period of time – to a shade over eight billion.

"The fact that Pogačar's as good as he is with this level of depth, with this pool of talent that's being drawn from, it's vastly superior, vastly superior," the Canadian surmised.

Unlike Woods himself, who only made the step up from Continental ranks to the WorldTour when he was 29, Pogačar began winning big early, with a Tour de France victory aged just 21.

"It becomes not as fun when you have less of an opposition, so I certainly believe. So I don't foresee Pogačar racing into his late-30s. But, you never know. Like, he doesn't need to. He can stop tomorrow. And in my mind, he's the greatest cyclist that's ever lived."

"You even saw it with [Peter] Sagan," Woods added. "Sagan just got bored. You could tell he was just doing it as a job. And when you're an athlete like Pogačar and Sagan… these guys want to be pushing the limits and testing themselves."

"I've got some big plans… I want to do some alternative events – bucket list items… I just love exercising and love training, love racing."

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.