$590,000 in prize money, new selection rules, finisher compensation: Life Time unveils 2026 Grand Prix

The Big Sugar race course has barely dried up after last weekend’s thrilling and somewhat chaotic Life Time Grand Prix finale, yet the series’ organisers are already looking forward.

Life Time today announced major updates for the 2026 Life Time Grand Prix, headlined by a record $590,000 series prize purse, a refined athlete selection process and expanded live race coverage.

Entering its fifth year, the Life Time Grand Prix is the most prestigious race series in America, focused entirely on off-road racing. The series features the most challenging gravel and mountain bike events across the country, contested by a hand-picked cast of contestants vying for the overall series title — and a big chunk of change.

What's new for 2026

$$$

The 2026 edition will see a 55% increase in total prize money compared to 2025. The overall series payout rises to $350,000, split evenly between men’s and women’s fields. The 2026 winner will take home $50,000, and the payouts run 10 deep. Every rider placing 11th or lower in the final series standings (with at least three event finishes) will now earn a new $2,500 professional finisher compensation.

Additionally, UNBOUND Gravel 200 and the Leadville Trail 100 MTB will each offer $60,000 purses, while the remaining events will feature $30,000 apiece. As in 2025, these individual race prize purses will be awarded to the top five female and male finishers in each event, regardless of whether they are competing in the Life Time Grand Prix.

Beyond prize money, Life Time is expanding athlete support. All Grand Prix athletes will receive complimentary entries to Life Time events nationwide, full access to the company’s athletic clubs for training and recovery, and featured media exposure across broadcast and digital channels.

Selection Process

As in previous years, Life Time hand-selects the athletes in the Grand Prix, but it says it's implementing a refined, performance-based process for 2026.

The athlete application process opens Monday, 27 October and closes on Wednesday, 5 November. The roster of the 2026 Life Time Grand Prix will be announced on Tuesday, November 11.

The men’s and women’s field will again feature 25 athletes each. Each 2026 roster will include:

- The top five overall finishers from the 2025 Grand Prix

- The top overall U23 athlete from the 2025 series

- Three Wild Card athletes, chosen following Life Time UNBOUND Gravel 200

Applications will be evaluated based on performances over the past 12 months at Life Time-owned and select national and international off-road events, including the Sea Otter Classic, UNBOUND Gravel, Leadville Trail 100 MTB, Chequamegon MTB Festival, The Rad Dirt Fest, Crusher in the Tushar, Lutsen 99er, and global events such as Cape Epic, BC Bike Race, and the UCI Gravel World Championships.

This year, the Wild Card process led to a breakout series performance by Cameron Jones, who not only won Unbound and Little Sugar, the Kiwi won the series overall title, unseating Keegan Swenson for the first time since the series' inception.

The Wild Card process gives riders who were not selected in the initial selection a chance to make their mark. To be selected as a Wild Card, athletes must have applied for the 2026 series, indicated they want to be included in the Wild Card pool, and have competed at both the Sea Otter Classic Gravel and Unbound. Wild Card riders will be scored on their performances at these two events, with the top three women and men being added to the 2026 Grand Prix.



Live coverage



In 2025, some 350,000 viewers tuned in to watch Unbound Gravel live. The Leadville 100 also drew hundreds of thousands of viewers. And so live coverage will return in 2026 at the Sea Otter Classic, UNBOUND, Leadville 100, and Big Sugar.

The 2026 Race Calendar

The 2026 Life Time Grand Prix will again feature six events, with each athlete’s best five results counting toward the overall standings:

“We’re very proud of how far the Life Time Grand Prix has advanced in just four seasons, with 2026 reflecting our elevated and ongoing commitment to professional off-road cycling." said Kimo Seymour, Life Time President Media & Events.

"With the expanded prize purse, a more structured and performance-based selection process, and our investment in athlete development through the U23 program, we’ve created an unparalleled platform that both acknowledges and rewards the most dedicated and accomplished riders in the sport.”