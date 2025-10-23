The all-new Specialized Aethos 2 landed just a few weeks ago, and it's now a taller, longer, and comfier version of its acclaimed original, as Specialized aims to make one of its best road bikes even more appealing.

However, with the Aethos 2, Specialized has focused on the premium end of the market, and the Ultegra Di2 Aethos 2 Pro starts at £7,249 and rises to a whopping £11,499.00 with the range-topping S-Works model, equipped with a choice of either SRAM Red or Shimano Dura-Ace Di2.

It's not all doom and gloom, because with the release of the Aethos 2, there are some insane deals on the first-gen model. If you can live without the latest version, these deals are worth grabbing fast.

Currently, at Balfes Bikes, the Specialized Aethos Comp is discounted to just £2,999—a huge 29% off the £4,250 RRP. Alongside this at Sigma Sports, you can get the Specialized Aethos Sport reduced by 38%, down to just £2,799, a saving of £1,751 on the RRP of £4,550.

Save 38% (£1,751) Specialized Aethos Sport Scope R3 Carbon Wheelset Bundle: was £4,550 now £2,799 at Sigma Sports Mechanical 105 is the slight downer here, but you still get the same ultra-lightweight carbon frame and fork, plus an extra pair of wheels, with Sigma offering a Scope R3 Carbon wheelset to make this Aethos deal a bargain. You still get the spec DT Swiss alloy wheels too, but only one set of tyres and rotors. It comes in either Gloss Fog or Satin Blue colourways, and the majority of sizing from 52-61.

We loved the original Aethos and awarded it a perfect 5 out of 5-star review; it also grabbed a much-coveted spot in the Cycling Weekly Editors' Choice Awards. Michelle Arthurs-Brennan was full of plaudits for the Aethos, saying, "Every time I climb onto the Aethos, it feels like coming home. The ride quality gave me everything I want from a bike". And Michelle continued her praise of the Specialized, adding, "I absolutely love this bike, of all the bikes I've tested this year, it is the one that makes me want to stay out all day the most."

The new Aethos 2 is absolutely stunning, but it packs a wallet-busting price, and the Aethos 1 is where the real value for money lies. (Image credit: Andy Carr)

If you've been drooling over an Specialized Aethos then these deals are as good as it gets, and suggest grabbing your's while you can, as the sizing options are limited and seem to be changing daily too.

Even with Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, running this year from the 28th November to 1st December, its unlikely these models will last until then, or get any cheaper.

These Aethos deals are UK only, but below you'll find the best prices on the Aethos in your territory.