It's not 2015, but this Cyber Monday deal has sent the most iconic Oakley sunglasses of all-time back to their $200 launch price – save 36% now on the iconic Oakley Jawbreaker

Oakley’s all-new Meta Vanguard smart glasses might be the future for sports sunglasses. The Oakley Meta Vanguard comes powered by advanced built-in Meta AI and integration with both Strava and Garmin. They have a futuristic look, and with a price tag of $499, you might just think you’ve woken up in the year 2033, too.

For Cyber Monday, it’s one of Oakley's most legendary models – the Oakley Jawbreaker that I’ve found at a far more palatable price. They first appeared back in 2015, and set their place as one of the best cycling sunglasses of all time, worn by another legend of cycling, Mark Cavendish, for the majority of his record-breaking career.

Over at Backcountry, you can grab a Cyber Monday deal on the Oakley Jawbreaker for just $201, and that's a decent 25% off, and a saving of $67 on the MSRP of $268. It’s a Cyber Monday Back To The Future price, because, incredibly, the Jawbreaker had the exact same price of $201 back in 2015.

Get the Oakley Jawbreaker for just $201 at Backcountry.

For UK Cyber Monday shoppers, there is an even better deal at Sigma Sports. They have dropped a bonus extra 20% off Cyber Monday code, which takes the Jawbreaker down to an incredible £140. It's an overall 36% saving on the RRP of £220. You have to enter the code: EXTRA20 at checkout, so be sure to do so as not to miss out on the very best price. It's only on the Matte White frame and Prizm Black lens, but it's certainly worth a look if you're a UK cyclist after new shades.

Save £80 on Oakley Jawbreaker Sunglasses at Sigma Sports.

If either of these Oakley deals catches your eye, the clock is ticking on Cyber Monday. So act fast if you fancy these most iconic Oakley shades for yourself.

Our top choice as the best sunglasses goes to the Jawbreakers' sibling – the Oakley Encoder, and they share many of the features found in Oakley's iconic sunglasses. Jawbreakers have been around since 2015, and were first developed in collaboration with Mark Cavendish.

Featuring the Oakley Prizm Road lens, it is designed to improve contrast and ensure you always have the clearest view in the sunshine, while the clear lens included is perfect for your dawn or dusk training sessions.

The Jawbreakers also feature the brand's lightweight O Matter frame, paired with Unobtainium earsocks and nosepads, which they say combine to give a locked-in fit, remaining comfortable and secure even during the sweatiest of training sessions.

