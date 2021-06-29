Where Mark Cavendish won his 31 Tour de France stages
Britain's Mark Cavendish has now won 31 stages of the Tour de France, putting him second in the all time winners list behind Eddy Merckx and making him the race's most successful sprinter
Mark Cavendish now sits second in the Tour de France stage winners list with 31 victories. He started winning in 2008 at Chateauroux and quickly became the dominant sprinter at the race each year.
A successful come back in 2016 when riding for Dimension Data looked set to be his swansong as illness and injury kept him out of contention and then out of the race after that. Then an incredible comeback in 2021 saw him add his 31st stage victory after a period when he thought he would never even ride the race again.
We decided to plot all of his 31 wins on a map. Click on each one and for a brief description and link to our original report.
Mark Cavendish's Tour de France stages wins
1. Chateauroux. July 7, 2008 Team Columbia (23)
2. Toulouse, July 12, 2008 Team Columbia (23)
3. Narbonne, July 17, 2008 Team Columbia (23)
4. Nimes, July 18, 2008 Team Columbia (23)
5. Brignoles, July 5, 2009 Team Columbia - HTC (24)
6. La Grand-Motte, July 6, 2009 Team Columbia - HTC (24)
7. Issoudun, July 14, 2009 Team Columbia - HTC (24)
8. Saint-Fargeau, July 15, 2009 Team Columbia - HTC (24)
9. Aubenas, July 24, 2009 Team Columbia - HTC (24)
10. Paris, Champs-Élysées, July 26, 2009 Team Columbia - HTC (24)
11. Montargis, July 8, 2010 Team HTC - Columbia (25)
12. Gueugnon, July 9, 2010 Team HTC - Columbia (25)
13. Bourg-Lés-Valence, July 15, 2010 Team HTC - Columbia (25)
14. Bordeaux, July 23, 2010 Team HTC - Columbia (25)
15. Paris, Champs-Élysées, July 25, 2010 Team HTC - Columbia (25)
16. Cap Fréhel, July 6, 2011 HTC - Highroad (26)
17. Châteauroux, July 8, 2011 HTC - Highroad (26)
18. Lavaur, July 13, 2011 HTC - Highroad (26)
19. Montpellier, July 17, 2011 HTC - Highroad (26)
20. Paris, Champs-Élysées, July 24, 2011 HTC - Highroad (26)
21. Tournai (Bel), July 2, 2012 Team Sky (27)
22. Brive-la-Gaillarde, July 20, 2012 Team Sky (27)
23. Paris, Champs-Élysées, July 22, 2012 Team Sky (27)
24. Marseille, July 3, 2013 OmegaPharma - Quickstep (28)
25. Saint-Amand-Montrond, July 12, 2013 OmegaPharma - Quickstep (28)
26. Fougéres, July 10, 2015 Etixx - Quick Step (30)
27. Utah Beach, July 2, 2016 Dimension Data (31)
28. Angers, July 4, 2016 Dimension Data (31)
29. Montuban, July 7, 2016 Dimension Data (31)
30. Villard-les-Dombes Parc Oiseaux, July 16, 2016 Dimension Data (31)
31. Fougéres, June 29, 2021 Deceuninck Quick-Step (36)
Cavendish's age at the time of the victory in brackets.
Tour de France stage winners
1. Eddy Merckx (Bel) 34
2. Mark Cavendish (GBr) 31*
3. Bernhard Hinault (Fra) 28
4. André Leducq (Fra) 25
5. André Darrigade (Fra) 22
6. Nicolas Frantz (Lux) 20
7. François Faber (Lux) 19
8. Jean Alavoine (Fra) 17
=9. Jacques Anquetil (Fra) 16
=9. René Le Greves (Fra) 16
=9. Charles Pelissier (Fra) 16
*Denotes current rider
-
-
