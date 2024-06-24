Mark Cavendish confirmed for final Tour de France appearance

Astana-Qazaqstan announce team which will support Manxman at his final attempt at the stage win record

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: @sprintcycling)
Adam Becket
By
published

Sir Mark Cavendish will head to his final Tour de France as the first ever knight to race the Grand Tour, it was announced on Monday.

Although the news was long-trailed, his participation at his 15th and final Tour was confirmed by Astana Qazaqstan, who also detailed the support the Manxman will have in his bid to break the stage win record.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

