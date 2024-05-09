Mark Cavendish grabs second win of the year at Tour of Hungary
Cavendish beats Dylan Groenewegen in stage 2 sprint finish in Kazincbarcika to take his second victory of his final year on the road
Mark Cavendish took the second victory of his final season on the road on Thursday afternoon at the Tour of Hungary.
The Astana Qazaqstan rider beat Dylan Groenewegen to the line to win stage two in Kazincbarcika. Cavendish was able to rely on a perfect lead out from his teammates and launched his sprint in the final 200 metres to snatch the win ahead of Jayco-AIUla’s Groenewegen and Jon Aberasturi of Euskaltel-Euskadi.
After missing out on the opening day to Bora-Hansgrohe’s Sam Welsford, Cavendish said his teammates had timed their lead out train to perfection.
"I'm really happy with it," Cavendish said following the stage finish. "Yesterday, we didn't quite hit the lead-out properly. It was super good, and everyone committed 100% yesterday, but we were just a bit eager and a bit too soon.
"We talked and talked about that to rectify it today. It was a completely different finish today, no big boulevard or corners to make it technical, and we executed it exactly how we wanted it. I'm so happy."
It was the second win of Cavendish’s season after he won a stage earlier this year at Tour Colombia. He now sits five seconds off the overall race lead in Hungary.
The Manxman is expected to retire at the end of the current campaign after one last attempt at breaking the record for the most stage wins at the Tour de France. Cavendish is currently tied on 34 wins with Belgian cycling legend Eddy Merckx.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cavendish was just metres away from taking the record breaking win in Bordeaux last year but was just edged out by eventual green jersey winner Jasper Philipsen.
After taking victory in Colombia earlier this year, Cavendish’s schedule was impacted by a period of sickness which led to him missing Scheldeprijs in early April.
Cavendish pulled out of the UAE Tour in February before going on to ride Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy.
The Manxman missed the time cut on stage five so was forced to quit the Italian stage race. Cavendish then rode Milano-Torino but also abandoned the race after suffering with cold-like symptoms.
The 38-year-old then took part in an amateur race on the Isle of Man as he built back some form. A competitor in the Nick Corkill Memorial Race told Cycling Weekly that Cavendish’s presence was surreal.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders.
When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast.
-
-
Pelayo Sánchez wins stage 6 of Giro d'Italia as breakaway makes it again
Luke Plapp and Julian Alaphilippe were beaten in the final 500m by the Spaniard, on a day where nothing changed on GC, despite the gravel
By Adam Becket Published
-
Lightweight bib tights for those who despise wearing leg warmers: Ornot’s Women’s Lightweight Droptail Tight reviewed
'Tights like these are why I’ve bid farewell to the hassles of knee- and leg warmers for good.’
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Mark Cavendish to miss Scheldeprijs as illness continues to affect schedule
Cavendish will ride Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye later this month, Astana Qazaqstan confirms
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Astana go all in on Cavendish in his final season, but will the confidence pay off?
The Kazakh team have bet big on the 38-year-old sprinter. Both they and Cavendish need 2024 to work
By Adam Becket Published
-
Mark Cavendish wins his first race in final season after perfect leadout in Tour Colombia
The Briton fended off the challenge of home rider Fernando Gaviria on stage four of the Tour Colombia
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Mark Cavendish forced to settle for third in 2024 season opener in Colombia
Astana Qazaqstan rider says Tour Colombia stage one result ‘best debut race for a few years’
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Mark Cavendish seeking aerobic gains at altitude before focusing on high intensity work ahead of new season
Astana head coach Vasilis Anastopoulos: ‘Cavendish is currently doing lots of hours in the saddle and only short sessions of more intensive work’
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Mark Cavendish: Altitude training is essential in order to stay at the top of modern cycling
British sprinter will start 2024 season at Tour Colombia in February and will also include two altitude camps in plan
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Mark Cavendish reveals details of first race in 2024
Astana Qazaqstan rider will line up at the Tour Colombia after altitude camp in country
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Mark Cavendish 'in shock' at 'toughest' Tour de France route
Astana Qazaqstan rider will have to tackle "hard" race if he wants to break the stage win record
By Adam Becket Published