Mark Cavendish grabs second win of the year at Tour of Hungary

Cavendish beats Dylan Groenewegen in stage 2 sprint finish in Kazincbarcika to take his second victory of his final year on the road

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: @sprintcycling)
By
published

Mark Cavendish took the second victory of his final season on the road on Thursday afternoon at the Tour of Hungary.  

The Astana Qazaqstan rider beat Dylan Groenewegen to the line to win stage two in Kazincbarcika. Cavendish was able to rely on a perfect lead out from his teammates and launched his sprint in the final 200 metres to snatch the win ahead of Jayco-AIUla’s Groenewegen and Jon Aberasturi of Euskaltel-Euskadi. 

Tom Thewlis

Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders. 

When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast. 

