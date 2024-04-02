Mark Cavendish to miss Scheldeprijs as illness continues to affect schedule

Cavendish will ride Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye later this month, Astana Qazaqstan confirms

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

Mark Cavendish will make a return to competitive action at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye later this month after a period of sickness impacted his schedule in recent weeks. 

An update from his Astana Qazaqstan team confirmed that he will miss Scheldeprijs on Wednesday, a race he has won multiple times, but he will make a gentle return to competitive action in Turkey when the race gets underway on 21 April.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1