One of the comfiest pairs of cycling shoes I've ever worn have over $100 off this Cyber Monday

The first time I ever cycled up a proper mountain, it was in the Fizik Vento Infinito Knit Carbon 2 road shoes. They're a great pair of performance cycling shoes

Sure, maybe you just want to dress up like me, but beyond that, they're an excellent pair of shoes, and a great option to get

These shoes are built for comfort and style, whilst delivering performance too. There is a dual BOA setup along with the arch support, which provides some extra help for keeping your foot in place, allowing you to put the power down.

I got these shoes in to test when I used to work for the now sadly long-gone Procycling magazine, and they were so comfy that I wondered if I could get away with wearing them around the house as slippers as opposed to taking them on my bike. Sure, they would be too slippy to work on carpet, and they're not particularly designed for warmth, but they are very comfy.

They're a bit old now, having been out for five years, but that doesn't stop them from being top shoes – the technology hasn't moved on that much. They have two BOA dials, and the strap that links to one of them pulls the arch tight. They are very much a pair of shoes designed for getting the power down.

I still own the Fiziks, although they are competing for my attention these days with a couple of garish yellow shoes – if I were in America, maybe I would consider the red version, to stand out. The knitted upper is designed for breathability and comfort; it works in all weathers, though it might be worth pairing it with an overshoe or toe cover at this time of year.

I rode up the Großglockner in Austria in them, one of my top cycling achievements. They've been through some serious testing over the years and have always come out on top. They're comfy, and a top performance model too.

The carbon R2 sole is the stiffest which Fizik offers, and I cannot stress how inflexible it is, making it perfect for riding on the road, powering up climbs or putting those watts in on the flat. It should also be said that they're really light too, weighing in at about 225g per shoe. They're an all-rounder and reasonably stylish too. The BOA dials allow the shoes to be tightened to perfection as well.