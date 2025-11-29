I ride these Hunt wheels all the time, and now they're 42% off in Black Friday sale

Hunt Wheels are known for producing good but affordable wheelsets, so well known in fact, that I used them myself. Fortunately, there are sales across the range for Black Friday, with 10% extra off at the checkout too, so you can code stack the discount.

I bought my pair of Hunt 40 Carbon Disc wheels a couple of years ago, and they transformed my riding experience. True, any wheels would probably have been a massive step-up from the factory set that came with my Trek, but they have been ultra reliable, and made me a lot faster.

They are already discounted by 35% in the US and in the UK, with Hunt going early with discounts, but on Black Friday weekend itself, there is an extra 10% off. It's a good deal!

My wheels have coped with everything I've thrown at them, from the far north of Scotland to the cobbles of Flanders, and the noisy freehub alerts everyone of my presence.

The 40s are about what I need, considering I'm in no way a racer, or someone need of deeper section wheels, but the stability and speed that comes with these wheels is special. You don't get buffeted by crosswinds, and they look pretty great too.

Paired with a great pair of tyres, like the Pirelli P Zero Race 4S I have on my bike, they make for the perfect pair of wheels, all year round. Don't hide these away in your garage for summer, use them on every ride.

There are discounts on all sorts of wheels, gravel and road. Tried and tested wheels, like the Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke, have an incredible $1,080 discount, or the Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon with a $560 reduction, taking them down to the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Hunt is so confident that you'll be happy with their wheels that they offer a 60-day ride or return for a full refund (or product swap). They also offer a Free Lifetime Crash Replacement, a 3-year Warranty and next-day US and UK shipping.

Elsewhere, our Black Friday live hub page has all the best offers as they land, and we'll be updating it regularly, so be sure to check it out.