I've been riding for over a decade, and the shoes I swear by are now 33% off on Sigma Sports' Black Friday deals

Even though I've been riding for over a decade, I went through the same process many cyclists go through, of trying many pairs of shoes before finding my 'Cinderella' pair, the Lake CX238.

And, they're now 33% off as part of the Sigma Sports Black Friday deals - although these end on Sunday, so it's time to act if you want to grab a pair while they've dipped under £200.

This is such a good deal that I might grab a second pair now as I've got on so well with these and can't imagine riding without a pair on my feet.

So why the Lake CX238 shoes? I've tested plenty of shoes in my time as a roadie, starting with some Louis Garneau shoes with a dodgy plastic buckle, before moving on to some more stylish Fizik shoes. But after a few years of discomfort and hot spots on my feet, I pulled the plug and went to a bike fitter, who recommended I try the Lake range.

Its off-road sibling, the MX238, has made its way into our best gravel shoes guide, but it's the road version, the CX238, that takes the crown in my personal list of the best road shoes.

The CX238 isn't a top of the range racing shoe, but for 95% of cyclists, I'd say they offer more than enough performance. Unless you live in the Arctic Circle and need some proper winter shoes, that is...

The dual boa dial system really helps achieve the optimal fit and allows mid-ride adjustment when your feet swell after a few hours in the saddle. They're also available in a few different colours - I have a black pair because I live in the north east and summer lasts 3 days rather than 3 months.

But for the more stylish riders, there are white variants, too. And there are plenty of sizes, including half sizes. The shoes come with a stiff carbon sole, so there's no power transfer lost through the pedals, and the upper is made from a really durable leather. I got my first pair of these a good few years ago, and they're still going strong now.

If you want a wider fit, then the CX403, which Matt recently included in our best cycling shoes guide, may be more up your street. But that extra width comes at a price premium.

