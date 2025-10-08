Tadej Pogačar uses the Tempo Argo saddle platform for a reason, and now you can own one too with this killer 31% off Big Prime Day deal

Italian shoe and touchpoint manufacturer, Fizik, has been around for nearly three decades and has carved a reputation for creating some of the world's best bike saddles, handlebar tape and cycling shoes. I've personally been a user of Fizik's saddles for 13 years now, with my personal favourites being the Arione, Vento and Tempo Argo.

While the saddle is a personal choice, it represents an important component as it's one of only three touchpoints between rider and bike - yet it's often overlooked for more blingy upgrades. For many, the saddle is a common cause of pain on the bike, as stock perches are often OEM-issue and not the most ergonomic as they have often been specced to help keep the total bicycle cost down.



The Tempo comprises Fizik's Argo range of saddles known for their short-nose and shallow profile that makes it an ideal option to use across disciplines. The shape was designed to stabilise rider position, reduce pressure and improve sit-bone support. The short nose also allows riders to move around on the saddle more freely during climbing and flat-terrain riding scenarios.

This particular Fizik Tempo Argo deal is only available in 150mm guise, so it's worth checking if it plays nicely with your sit bone measurements as failure to do so may result in numbness, pain and even saddle sores. To help you make an informed decision, take a look at our guide on how to find the best perch for you if you're unsure.

As you can imagine, carbon-railed saddles such as the Fizik Tempo Argo R1 are not cheap but there's a killer Prime Big Deal Day offer with 31% off.

When it comes to on-the-bike performance, you can only perform as well as the comfort levels your bike allows. A saddle such as the Tempo Argo R1 is both incredibly light at 195g and ergonomic enough to ensure you perform at your best when it matters the most.

So if you're thinking of buying those super-lightweight pedals or upgrading your cycling computer, rather invest in a new perch - there's more to lose with riding a poorly fitted, cheap saddle. Trust me on this.

The 31% off deal above is for USA readers only but that doesn't mean there aren't any saddle offers if you reside in the United Kingdom.



