'I had to push really, really hard' – Tadej Pogačar unbeatable once more, this time at European Championships

For the second week in a row, Slovenian wins major one-day race after solo attack, with Remco Evenepoel finishing in second

Tadej Pogačar wins the European Championships road race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Another weekend, another dominant victory for Tadej Pogačar. The previous weekend it had been the World Championships, now, clad in his renewed rainbow bands, the Slovenian stormed to the win in the road race at the European Championships.

There are almost 6,000km between Kigali, Rwanda, where the first triumph happened, and Valence, France where the latest conquest took place, but it was much the same. At the Worlds, Pogačar had attacked at 104km to go and was alone from 66km; at the Euros, he went alone with 75km to go. This is cycling by numbers stuff. Pogačar attacks, and the best riders in the world can't catch him.

Solo victories are seemingly more common than ever in men’s cycling, and Pogačar is an expert at them. Across his career, the Slovenian has had 17 victories where he has gone alone from over 20km out. When there is a incohesive group chasing a solo attacker, especially when that man is one of the best time triallists in the world, things favour the rider in front. Evenepoel, with France's Paul Seixas, Spain's Juan Ayuso and Italy's Christian Scaroni chasing, just couldn't bring the gap down. Seixas finished third, an impressive result for a 19-year-old.

"I find myself in the front and I tried to keep a good gap around one minute. It was a comfortable gap. I don't think it was super dominant," Pogačar said post-race. "Remco was chasing me and I couldn't give up until the finish line. I had to push really, really hard. I'm happy it's over and another title."

"How can I improve on that? Luckily, I'm changing teams, and it's up to my new coach to fix that," he continued. "I worked on it this summer, and in recent weeks and months, I feel like I'm getting better. It's important to train for that this winter as well. I think the wattage data from this race will be very interesting for my coach to analyse. He'll then have to decide what kind of training I should do. Because if I want to beat Pogačar in the future, I have to improve."

This is just normal now – Pogačar can and will attack from far out and power to victory. The shock that came with solo forays of old has faded as we become used to the Slovenian's powers. It's just what he does. Next up is Il Lombardia on Saturday, and who would bet against Pogačar winning that? Not me.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1