Pogačar v Evenepoel v Vingegaard: the European Championships road race could be the most interesting one-day event of the season

You’ve probably heard of the phrase ‘once in a blue moon’. It refers to a lunar phenomenon, one that happens rarely and unpredictably, where the moon appears extra full, and it leaves astronomers giddy with joy. Every two to three years, they’ll look up at the sky and marvel at the sight. They’ll then go to bed, close their eyes, and wonder how long it will be before they feel the excitement again.

Well, if any of those astronomers are cycling fans, they’re in for an even rarer treat this Sunday. Not since 20 April 2022 have they seen the planets align in this way. Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel, for the first time since Flèche Wallonne three and a half years ago, will start a one-day race together. Statistically speaking, it’s a happening more uncommon than a blue moon.

The European Road Championships road races tend to pass by unnoticed in the post-World Championships hangover, but this year only a fool would miss them. Taking place in the southeast of France, this year's edition brings bonafide Classics; on Sunday, the men will tackle 202km with 3,306m elevation set over punchy climbs, while the women on Saturday face 116km with over 1,500m of climbing.

Both, too, have the start lists to match. Demi Vollering (Netherlands), Marlen Reusser (Switzerland), Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) headline the women’s race. While the men’s equivalent, the championships' curtain closer, brings a triple threat for the ages. And there’s still plenty at stake.

Take Evenepoel, for example. At 25 years old, the Belgian has won almost every major title in cycling. He did the Olympic double last year, has four rainbow jerseys split across the road race and time trial, and has won in both disciplines across his National Championships, too.

This past Tuesday, Evenepoel claimed his first elite European title in the time trial, leaving him with just one more accolade to complete the set: the European Championships road race. It's no wonder, then, that last week he said this Sunday's race is his “biggest goal of the year after the Tour”.

If Evenepoel is to win, he’ll have to beat Pogačar, the man he finished runner-up to a week prior in Rwanda. The last time the Belgian won a road race that both he and Pogačar finished was the World Championships in Australia in 2022. In the three years since, Evenepoel has dominated against the clock, while Pogačar has won at will on the road. Still, this will be only Pogačar’s second appearance at the European Championships, having placed 5th in 2021.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And then there’s the mystifying presence of Vingegaard. The Dane is one of the greatest Grand Tour racers of his generation, but he’s an unproven enigma in single day events. The fact he’s racing the European Championships at all is a surprise in itself; over the last three seasons, he’s only done one – yes, one – one-day race, and that was last year’s Clásica San Sebastián, which he abandoned before the finish. Prior to that, his one-day results read: 16th, Il Lombardia (2022); DNF, Liège-Bastogne-Liège (2022); DNF, Flèche Wallonne (2022); 1st, Drôme Classic (2022). It’s a patchy record to say the least.

There's a big question mark over what to expect from Vingegaard on Sunday, and that’s part of the intrigue. Will he lead Denmark, in the absence of the unwell Mads Pedersen, or will Mattias Skjelmose take the reins? I’m sure Pogačar and Evenepoel don’t need to be reminded of the last time they came to a finish with the Lidl-Trek rider (psst, Amstel Gold Race).

So whatever you’re doing this weekend, cancel your plans. A blue moon is coming, and it’s bound to be an awe-inspiring sight.