'I'm super happy to take another title': Remco Evenepoel blasts to European Championships time trial victory

The new time trial world champion trounced runner-up Filippo Ganna

Remco Evenepoel wins European TT championship 2025
New time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel added another medal to his 2025 tally with an emphatic victory in the UEC Road European Championship time trial.

He left runner-up Filippo Ganna trailing by 43 seconds over the 24km course in southern France, with Niklas Larsen of Denmark taking third place 1:08 behind the winner.

On a largely flat course beginning at Loriol-sur-Drôme and marked only by a small climb to the finish at Étoile-sur-Rhône, Belgium's Evenepoel perched head and shoulders above all comers.

Within seven kilometres he had caught and passed minute man Stefan Küng – who knows what the Swiss time trial specialist thought when he saw Evenpoel fly by.

It was a good course for Tarling too – himself a former European time trial champion – as well as his three-time national champion British team-mate Hayter. Tarling was, in fact, third through the first two checks, but both Larsen and Hayter finished strongly to nudge him down into fifth.

Results

Elite men's UEC Road European Championships time trial

1. Remco Evenepoel (Gbr), 24km in 28:26
2. Filippo Ganna (Ita), +43s
3. Niklas Larsen (Den), +1:08
4. Ethan Hayter (Gbr), +1:09
5. Josh Tarling (Gbr), +1:10
6. Daan Hoole (Ned), +1:38
7. Mathias Vacek (Cze), +1:43
8. Stefan Küng (Swi), +1:47
9. Bruno Armirail (Fra), +1:48
10. Alec Segaert (Bel), +1:51

Under-23 men's UEC Road European Championships time trial

1. Jonathan Vervenne (Bel), 24km in 30:27
2. Matisse van Kerckhove (Bel), +1s
3. Adam Rafferty (Ire), +6s
4. Maxime Decomble (Fra), +15s
5. Mads Landbo (Den), +26s

Junior men's UEC Road European Championships time trial

1. Michiel Mouris (Ned), 24km in 30:49
2. Conor Murphy (Ire), +4s
3. Julius Løvstrup Birkedal (Den), +27s
4. Jan Michal Jakowiak (Pol), +49s
5. Eñaut Ukaregi (Spa), +55s

