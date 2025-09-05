Protests disrupt Vuelta a España at foot of Angliru on stage 13

Breakaway stopped as activists block road again at Spanish Grand Tour

Palestine flags at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Protestors disrupted the Vuelta a España again on Friday's stage 13, blocking the breakaway at the foot of the final climb, the Angliru.

As the breakaway approached the brutal final climb, a group with Palestine and anti-fascist flags stood in the road, forcing the lead car and the riders to stop. Police on bikes and on foot managed to clear the protestors, allowing the trio and the peloton to pass through.

There were protests at the start, in Cabezón de la Sal, although the race was not interrupted. It was announced earlier on Friday that the government of the autonomous community of Asturias, where stage 13 finishes and stage 14 begins, would not be present at the race due to Israel-Premier Tech's presence.

Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, was the first senior European leader to accuse Israel of genocide over its actions in Gaza. More than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's invasion of Gaza in response to the October 7 terrorist attacks, in which more than 1,200 people died.

Explore More

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1