'It's tough at the top, but I've been preparing my whole life for this' – Cameron Mason achieves first ever CX World Cup podium

British nation champion achieves goal of podium, but wants more

Cameron Mason (right) on the podium at Flamanville, with Thibau Nys (centre) and Lars van der Haar
Despite achieving his first ever UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup podium at Flamanville on Sunday, Britain’s Cameron Mason was slightly disappointed post-race.

The 25-year-old, who rides for Seven Racing, unclipped from the start line, and was forced to catch-up with the field through the race. The elite men’s race at the second round of the World Cup was won by Thibay Nys (Baloise Glowi Lions), with his teammate Lars van der Haar in second.

“There was some self-inflicted pressure to win today,” Mason wrote on Instagram later. “Which is of course a privilege. It’s also a privilege to be competitive on this level. There’s no room for mistakes against this competition. And I made a few too many. Respect to Thibau and Lars for their race today.

“I really enjoyed racing the World Cup in Flamanville this weekend. A beautiful location, passionate fans and a challenging course. Cyclocross needs more of this, I will support it.

“I’m skipping the WC in Sardinia unfortunately, I’ll go to Spain to train instead. It’s tough at the top, but I’ve been preparing my whole life for this.”

