'It's tough at the top, but I've been preparing my whole life for this' – Cameron Mason achieves first ever CX World Cup podium

Despite achieving his first ever UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup podium at Flamanville on Sunday, Britain’s Cameron Mason was slightly disappointed post-race.

The 25-year-old, who rides for Seven Racing, unclipped from the start line, and was forced to catch-up with the field through the race. The elite men’s race at the second round of the World Cup was won by Thibay Nys (Baloise Glowi Lions), with his teammate Lars van der Haar in second.

"I pulled my foot out of the pedal pretty quickly," Mason told Sporza. "I moved back up again to where I was going to be anyway. I think I was 15th on the first lap, but that is really far, actually. [The field] was quite in a line on this track, so I struggled. I actually felt rubbish all race, but I did find my rhythm a little bit and was bridging quite big gaps."

Mason made it back to the lead group before Nys's race-winning move, before Van der Haar out-sprinted him for second place.

"The race was already going, and I probably came to within five or six seconds of Thibau, but I was really on my limit, and he was riding his own pace. It's hard to say what would have happened otherwise, because there is also a tactical element, but it is what it is.

"I was going all in. I actually didn't care about losing second or third. I really didn't come here for second or third. I was ready to go all-in for the win."

This was Mason's first ever World Cup podium, but his third of the season in elite events, after he finished second at rounds of the X2O Trofee in Oudenaarde and Hamme.

"The significance of third [at Flamanville] is not lost on me," he said. "I know that it's a really big ride still, and obviously my best-ever result. I'm definitely better than this. I'll work out what this means, and then try again at the next one. It's an exciting place to be, but I can't lie, there's more in [me]."

“There was some self-inflicted pressure to win today,” Mason wrote on Instagram later. “Which is of course a privilege. It’s also a privilege to be competitive on this level. There’s no room for mistakes against this competition. And I made a few too many. Respect to Thibau and Lars for their race today.

“I really enjoyed racing the World Cup in Flamanville this weekend. A beautiful location, passionate fans and a challenging course. Cyclocross needs more of this, I will support it.

“I’m skipping the WC in Sardinia unfortunately, I’ll go to Spain to train instead. It’s tough at the top, but I’ve been preparing my whole life for this.”