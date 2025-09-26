'I wouldn't travel all the way to Africa if I didn't think that I could perform' – relaxed Tom Pidcock ready to race for rainbows at World Championships

Fresh from finishing third at the Vuelta a España, Pidcock now has Worlds glory in his sights

Tom Pidcock and the GB elite men at the World Championships
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Tom Pidcock is a man used to World Championships. This year's UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, is actually his 16th appearance at a Worlds, across road, cyclo-cross, and mountain bike, in different age groups. He knows how they go.

He's a multiple-time world champion, at elite in cyclo-cross and mountain bike, and in the junior time trial on the road. A medal at elite level in the Road World Championships has so far eluded him, however, which is very much the target for Sunday's road race.

Asked where he thought Pogačar would attack from, after his 100km-long escapade last year, Pidcock wouldn't be drawn.

A first African Worlds elite men's road race beckons, with Pidcock in seemingly the form of his life. Pogačar and Evenepoel stand in his way, among others, of completing the set, but the GB rider is relaxed, and ready.

