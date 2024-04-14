Tom Pidcock sprints to victory at the Amstel Gold Race

The Ineos Grenadiers rider takes his first victory of the season in a four-man sprint to the line

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By Joseph Lycett
published

After a race of attrition throughout the day at the Amstel Gold Race, Tom Pidcock emerged victorious as he took the victory from the breakaway, beating Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), Tiesj Benoot (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick-Step) in the final sprint.

This victory has been a long-held ambition for the 24-year-old British rider, as he narrowly missed out on the win in the photo finish behind Wout van Aert in 2021 and finished in third place last year behind Tadej Pogačar and Ben Healy.

