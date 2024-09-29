'Crazy', 'not normal', 'another level' - Peloton reacts to another Tadej Pogačar solo masterclass at World Championships

The win was not unexpected, but the way it happened might have been, as the Slovenian soloed to historic victory

Tadej Pogačar celebrates winning the 2024 World Championships road race
(Image credit: SWPix.com/Alex Whitehead)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

There was more than a bit of bewilderment in the peloton when Tadej Pogačar launched his attack at in the men's elite road race at the World Championships on Sunday. Hours later, the Slovenian soloed to historic victory by a margin of 34 seconds.

Remco Evenepoel, a man who knows something about winning big races from distance, said: "The moment he went, I was saying to Mathieu [van der Poel] that it was a suicide move and that everything was going to come back together."

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

