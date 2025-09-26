'I thought I was going to get caught with a lap to go' – Great Britain's Harry Hudson storms to historic junior men's road race victory at Road World Championships after attack from 36km out

18-year-old is the first ever British winner of the junior men's road race

Harry Hudson wins the junior men&#039;s road race
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Great Britain's Harry Hudson stormed to victory in the men's junior road race at the UCI Road World Championships on Friday, escaping with 36km to go and soloing to the line.

The 18-year-old, a winner of junior Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the junior CiCLE Classic, is the first ever British rider to be junior world champion in the men's road race.

Hudson's attack came on the antepenultimate lap on the Côte de Kimihurura, just after Beckam Drake of the USA had been caught. Despite attempts from behind, he held off the charging peloton. Johan Blanc of France finished second and Jan Michal Jackowiak of Poland third.

Results

1. Harry Hudson (GBr), in 2:55:19
2. Johan Blanc (Fra), +16s
3. Jan Michal Jackowiak (Pol), at same time
4. Max Hinds (GBr), +22s
5. Matthew Peace (GBr), +24s
6. Édouard Claisse (Bel)
7. Elias Wändel (Swe)
8. Daan Dijkman (Ned)
9. Moritz Mauss (Ger)
10 Benedikt Benz (Ger)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1