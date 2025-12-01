Fancy owning the Colnago Y1Rs Tadej Pogačar rode up Mont Ventoux at the Tour de France? Now's your chance, if you have $20,000

You could own a bit of cycling history, if you have thousands to spare. The bike Tadej Pogačar rode from the Mont Ventoux stage of the Tour de France onwards this season is up for auction at Sotheby's, with the bidding currently at $15,000.

The stripped-back Colnago Y1Rs, in black with rainbow jersey accents, made its debut on stage 16 of the Tour this year, and went on to be used by the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider throughout the rest of his historic season. Pogačar won the Tour de France, his fourth, before going on to defend his title at the World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, winning the road race at the European Championships, and then being victorious at a record fifth consecutive Il Lombardia.

A similar bike had been used on stage 13's mountain time trial, which Pogačar won, but without the rainbow jersey colours. The bike without white paint might have been over 200g lighter, but the one for Ventoux had a bit of the rainbow on there.

With a time of 53:47 on the climb, the man in yellow also set the KOM of the verified 20.74km Strava segment from Bédoin to the weather tower.

The Sotheby's listing reads: "On 22 July 2025, Tadej Pogačar lined up for the 16th stage of the Tour de France in Montpellier, wearing the yellow jersey and riding a bicycle that immediately captured the attention of the cycling world. For the hill-climb time trial to Peyragudes a few days earlier, he had used a Colnago Y1Rs in a raw black-and-white livery, without the UCI colors, marking the first public appearance of this custom machine.

"Taking advantage of the rest day, the bike was finalised with the signature World Champion accents — red, green, yellow, and blue — creating the Stripped Black edition known today, which made its official debut in the 16th stage, set to face the iconic Mont Ventoux climb.

"The frame’s exposed carbon finish and meticulous detailing reflect both extreme performance engineering and aesthetic refinement, designed to complement the abilities of the reigning world champion and support his campaign for overall Tour de France victory.

"Pogačar went on to secure his fourth Tour de France title, cementing his place among cycling’s elite. From that day forward, he used no other bike for his major victories, achieving further triumphs including the World Championships, the European Championships, and a record fifth consecutive Il Lombardia — all aboard this distinctive carbon-black Y1Rs.

"A unique and historically significant racing machine, the Colnago Y1Rs Stripped Black is a bicycle for the most passionate and discerning collectors."

As of Monday morning, bidding stands at $15,000, but its estimate goes up to $20,000. Considering buying the bike new with similar components costs at least $16,499 anyway, at the moment, it's almost a steal. Bids close at 3:34pm GMT (10:34 EST) on 5 December. Good luck.