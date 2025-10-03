Spanish cycling team takes 'disciplinary measures' against pro rider for 'violating road safety regulations'

Spanish ProTeam Kern Pharma has condemned the actions of one of its riders, after he was filmed weaving in and out of the wrong side of a road in Barcelona.

The team released a statement on Thursday saying that it would take disciplinary action against the unnamed rider, for "violating road safety regulations".

The unnamed rider is believed to be Francisco Galván, who was captured bunny-hopping a divider between lanes on a descent, reportedly L’Arrabassada, in his Kern Pharma kit. Galván last rode at Paris-Chauny last month, where he finished 17th, and has finished third twice at the GP la Marseillaise in the past. He rode the Vuelta a España in 2022.

"Kern Pharma expresses its outrage over the images released of one of our cyclists seriously violating road safety regulations," a team spokesperson said. "At Azcoro Sport, we deeply regret and apologise for an incident that does not reflect the values ​​we defend and want to project as a team.

"Kern Pharma reiterates its highest and firm commitment to road safety, both in and out of competition. Respect for road safety and traffic regulations are fundamental principles in this sport, which we promote both in our competitive activities and in our daily training work with cyclists.

"Therefore, Kern Pharma is taking disciplinary measures against the cyclist involved to ensure that attitudes and situations like those that occurred do not occur again in the future. We assume our responsibility and will continue working to strengthen the training and awareness of all our members in matters of road safety."

