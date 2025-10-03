Spanish cycling team takes 'disciplinary measures' against pro rider for 'violating road safety regulations'

Spanish ProTeam Kern Pharma has condemned the actions of one of its riders, after he was filmed weaving in and out of the wrong side of a road in Barcelona.

The team released a statement on Thursday saying that it would take disciplinary action against the unnamed rider, for "violating road safety regulations".

"Kern Pharma expresses its outrage over the images released of one of our cyclists seriously violating road safety regulations," a team spokesperson said. "At Azcoro Sport, we deeply regret and apologise for an incident that does not reflect the values ​​we defend and want to project as a team.

