'I have never used doping substances or prohibited methods' – suspended Spanish pro speaks out

Oier Lazkano provisionally suspended by UCI over 'unexplained abnormalities' in biological passport

Oier Lazkano
Oier Lazkano has spoken out, pleading his innocence, after he was provisionally suspended by the UCI over 'unexplained abnormalities' in his biological passport.

Last week, the Basque rider was revealed to have been suspended, and his then team, Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, announced that he was no longer riding for them.

The abnormalities occurred during Lazkano's time at Movistar, 2022-2024, according to the UCI; it was also when his most notable results occurred, including victory at the Clásica Jaén Paraiso Interior in 2024, and at the Spanish National Championships the season previously.

