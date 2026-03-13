'We all work so hard for this' – Michael Valgren escapes to victory on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico, taking first WorldTour win in eight years

Isaac del Toro moves into race lead

Adam Becket's avatar
By
published
Michael Valgren celebrates winning stage five of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)

This time last week, EF Education-EasyPost had no WorldTour wins in 2026. As of Friday, the American squad now has two, with Michael Valgren escaping to victory on stage five of Tirreno-Adriatico.

The Dane attacked early on Friday, staying ahead of the peloton for almost 150km. He dropped his final breakaway companion, Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) on the last climb, soloing to victory. It is his first WorldTour win for eight years.

Article continues below

In 2022, Valgren crashed heavily at the Route d’Occitanie, which left him with a list of horrendous injuries, including a fractured pelvis, dislocated hip, damage to his ACL and MCL ligaments in his knee as well as a shattered meniscus.

Results

Tirreno-Adriatico, Stage 5: Marotta-Mondolfo > Mombaroccio (184km)

1. Michael Valgren (Den), EF Education-EasyPost, in 4:43:33
2. Isaac del Toro (Mex), UAE Team Emirates - XRG, +11s
3. Matteo Jorgenson (USA), Visma-Lease a Bike, at same time
4. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor), Uno-X Mobility, +24s
5. Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Lidl-Trek, +28s
6. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita), Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +30s
7. Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, at same time
8. Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling, +40s
9. Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling, +41s
10. Santiago Buitrago (Col), Bahrain Victorious, at same time

General Classification after stage 5

1. Isaac del Toro (Mex), UAE Team Emirates - XRG, in 20:10:40
2. Giulio Pelizzari (Ita), Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +23s
3. Matteo Jorgenson (USA), Visma-Lease a Bike, +34s
4. Primož Roglič (Slo), Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +44s
5. Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Lidl-Trek, +1:05
6. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor), Uno-X Mobility, +1:08
7. Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling, +1:24
8. Ben Healy (Ire), EF Education-EasyPost, at same time
9. Magnus Sheffield (USA), Ineos Grenadiers, +1:27
10. Santiago Buitrago (Col), Bahrain Victorious, +1:28

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.