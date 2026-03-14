‘Mixed feelings’ for Isaac del Torro as he secures Tirreno-Adriatico title in friend and rival Giulio Pelizzari's hometown

UAE Emirates-XRG leader survives multiple attacks from rivals on steep slopes to Camerino

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Isaac del Torro celebrates victory on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Isaac del Torro admitted he had “mixed feelings” after beating his friend and Tirreno-Adriatico rival Giulio Pelizzari in the Italian’s hometown of Camerino.

The Mexican stamped his authority on this year’s edition of Tirreno-Adriatico with his first stage victory of the race.

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Speaking to TNT Sport at the finish Del Torro said: “We’ve been quite close to this but today was very nice. I’m super happy. But also I have mixed feelings. It’s pretty strange. This is for the guys and the staff really.”

The peloton had been reduced to 24 riders as it came into the bottom of the final climb, having just mopped up the remains of the day’s break.

He said: “I wasn’t sure I could bring it back because it’s super hard and he’s super strong. So we couldn’t let him go far away. It was super tough to bring him back.”

The UAE Emirates-XRG rider said that he would have to be “attentive” on the race’s final sprint stage to secure the blue jersey, which he now holds by a margin of 0.42, tomorrow.

Result

Tirreno-Adriatico, Stage 6: San Severino Marche > Camerino (188km)

1. Isaac del Toro (Mex), UAE Team Emirates – XRG, in 4:46:50
2. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor), Uno-X Mobility, +03s
3. Matteo Jorgenson (USA), Visma-Lease a Bike, at same time
4. Giulio Pelizzari (Ita), Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +09s
5. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek, +11s
6. Santiago Buitrago (Col), Bahrain Victorious, at same time
7. Ben Healy (Ire), EF Education-EasyPost, +21s
8. Magnus Sheffield (USA), Ineos Grenadiers, +25s
9. Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +27s
10. Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco AlUla, +32s

General Classification

1. Isaac del Toro (Mex), UAE Team Emirates - XRG, in 24:57:20
2. Giulio Pelizzari (Ita), Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +42s
3. Matteo Jorgenson (USA), Visma-Lease a Bike, +43s
4. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor), Uno-X Mobility, +1:15
5. Primož Roglič (Slo), Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +1:21s
6. Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Lidl-Trek, +1:26
7. Santiago Buitrago (Col), Bahrain Victorious, +1:49
8. Ben Healy (Ire), EF Education-EasyPost, +1:55
9. Magnus Sheffield (USA), Ineos Grenadiers, +2:02
10. Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling, +2:06

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Vern Pitt

Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.

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